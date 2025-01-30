Brassica cofounder Kevin Malhame had a relationship with Chipotle long before the fast-casual giant decided last year to invest in his Ohio-based Mediterranean chain as part of the Cultivate Next venture fund.

In fact, he worked as a GM at Chipotle back when it was owned by McDonald’s and had a couple hundred locations. It was the last management job he had before opening his first concept, Northstar Cafe, and beginning a long career in restaurant ownership alongside his wife Katy and his brother Darren.

From the beginning, Malhame was inspired by Chipotle—that’s why he joined them as a GM in the first place. He’s always felt Chipotle was a “special place that understands good food” and that it’s served as a role model for many companies for a long time. Malhame never reached out, but he thought from the beginning that Brassica would be a good complement to the larger Mexican chain.

But as it turns out, the investment happened because Chipotle was just as inspired by what Malhame and his team were doing with Brassica. Malhame wasn’t looking for a partner or trying to raise capital. The six-unit Brassica has been on a steady growth trajectory for almost a decade, and that’s without Malhame spending money on marketing or conducting interviews with the press. Chipotle sought Brassica.

Being in the Mediterranean segment wasn’t the main factor either. It’s not as if Chipotle was searching for the next CAVA and stumbled upon Brassica. It wanted a concept with a future. The chain has made attempts before with Pizzeria Locale (closed in 2023), ShopHouse Asian Kitchen (closed in 2017), Tasty Made (closed in 2018), and Farmesa (closed in 2024).

“They were just looking for exceptional businesses with exceptional financials and exceptional leadership,” Malhame says. “I think we could have been serving anything, and if we were performing the way we are, I think it would have gotten their attention. I just feel very lucky that I got their attention.”

Chipotle’s investment is solely in Brassica, but the foundation of Malhame’s company began in 2004 with Northstar—a restaurant serving eclectic American food that’s prepared from scratch, vegetarian friendly, and uses organic-leaning ingredients. In 2009, his family opened Third & Hollywood, a neighborhood concept that’s “either a very casual steakhouse or a fancy bar and grill, depending on how you want to experience it,” Malhame explains.

The first Brassica wasn’t founded after any sophisticated marketing analysis. Malhame and his brother grew up eating the food as his grandparents on his dad’s side were Lebanese. The brothers both had a “tremendous affinity” for the cuisine, and Malhame spent years carrying around a meaningful falafel experience that he wanted to replicate.

“When you have a really great falafel experience, it can be really exciting, and I had it in my head that it’d be a fun thing to try and operate just a falafel shop that had the same sensitivities and strengths as Northstar—really outstanding architecture, great ingredients, prepare everything from scratch, great service—but just do it with a really simple menu, really casual food,” Malhame says.

Malhame found his opportunity when a landlord he had a good relationship with offered him a 1,600-square-foot space close to the original Northstar. He and his family wanted to take their organizational strengths and put them into a smaller, simpler concept. So they began working on recipes for fresh, warm whole wheat pita bread. They also practiced making quality baba ghanoush, a dish that “most people experience as a really yucky, slimy food, but when it’s great, it is the most delicious, smoky dip in the world.” The falafel is made with several fresh herbs and spices and produced fresh daily inside the kitchen. That goes along with a Harissa-rubbed beef brisket recipe that evolved from how they braise short ribs at Third & Hollywood, slow-roasted chicken shawarma with warm spices, and fresh vegetables that customers can see from the dining room.

From these key components, guests can either make a sandwich, salad, or hummus plate. Customers walk down the line, selecting ingredients in a format similar to Chipotle’s. About 50 percent of Brassica’s sales come from in-restaurant dining, a testament to the brand’s investment in ambiance, including marble tables, wood ceilings, and original artwork from Ohio artist Sarah Fairchild.

“There just aren’t that many fast-casual places that approach cuisine and ingredients like a fine-dining restaurant, but execute it in that context,” Malhame says. “We just clearly have the ability and the strengths and then the right combination of people, culture, skills, and organizational capacity. And it was obviously a hit from the first day. It was just a huge hit. And so we’ve been moving forward with it ever since.”

Brassica’s stores are all based in Ohio—two in Columbus, and one each in Bexley, Upper Arlington, Shaker Heights, and Westlake.

Chipotle is a minority partner, meaning it’s being intentional about not influencing operations. The biggest benefit, Malhame says, is Brassica not having to think about capital for the next handful of restaurant openings. His group has always been careful about growth because it wants to ensure it has the right operators, processes, and systems ready to support further expansion, especially outside of Ohio.

No Brassica locations are opening imminently, but toward the end of 2025, Malhame’s team expects to have more details around a schedule. They’re following the same plan they had before Chipotle became involved—the money just gives more clarity on what the future could look like.

“In the areas where a small emerging brand can use help, can use support, can use a big brother, can use an outside financial partner, you just can’t do better than a company that has been the most successful fast-casual restaurant company of all time,” Malhame says. “The stuff that we need help with or could use help with, they’re a perfect partner.”





