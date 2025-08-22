The past decade has shown increasingly tighter margins for the QSR space in every category. Food prices, labor, construction, and facilities have seen rising costs, while brands continue to grapple with maintaining quality and consistency amid increased customer expectations and in product choices. Despite these challenges, recent research from Markets.US reports that the QSR space is expected to see significant growth, reaching $1867.3 billion by 2033.

A focus on operations optimization has become a key method for revenue generation—improving efficiency, reducing waste, and streamlining labor where possible – impacting both top-line revenue and customer experience. Computer vision is emerging as a valuable tool in these efforts, giving QSRs a competitive advantage through improved quality control, enhanced efficiency, and positive customer experiences.

It’s been five years since the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the QSR industry continues to experience challenges that followed it, such as labor shortages and high turnover, which can result in inconsistencies in output, guest experience and quality. Additionally, slimmer margins and increased competition have led to lower check averages and a surge of bankruptcy filings, pressuring restaurants to seek alternative solutions to maintain traffic and profit margins, including menu overhauls and reworking internal processes to increase efficiency.

Despite tightening margins, consumer expectations for quality and consistency have increased, and standardized, routine manual checks and spot reporting are not enough to ensure customer satisfaction. These processes can be hit or miss, and it’s often difficult to identify where the quality gaps are occurring.

Computer vision AI offers a solution to these challenges, addressing efficiency, waste, slippage, inventory, and labor issues. In real time, operators can see what the back of house and front of house are seeing before the guest is impacted, by automating the quality assurance checks, ensuring items do not move forward without verifying proper appearance, weight, and freshness. It also allows inventory to be managed without oversight, freeing up employees to focus on the guest experience.

Computer vision is being piloted by major chains across the nation, including Yum! Brands’ Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Habit Burger. Brand standards are no longer aspirational; they are enforceable and manageable at the store level through object detection.

Pilot programs offer an opportunity to slowly roll out change within existing infrastructures and teams without requiring operators to close or schedule training days. They also offer the opportunity to test integration with existing systems without impacting the customer experience.

Competition, rising prices, and higher guest expectations require a reexamination of existing best practices within stores. The margins are increasingly revealing themselves as places where opportunity costs can be identified and remedied.

As operators start to experiment and test computer vision within existing infrastructure, the initial results are compelling. Customer preferences are anticipated faster, and back of house preparation is impacted in real time through alerts and analytics. For franchises and multi-store operations, top-performing locations can serve as models, generating metrics that impact the overall health of the organization. For QSR’s, where volume, speed, and consistency are metrics of success, computer vision is a first mover for competitive advantage in the category.

Aaron Knape has a diverse work experience spanning various industries and roles. Aaron is currently the Chief Revenue Officer at Amniscient a computer vision platform that integrates into existing infrastructure for retail concepts. Prior, Knape spent the past twenty years as a proven industry operator with a focus on successful retail point of sale implementations with groups like Major League Baseball, The Saltgrass Group, Nextel and Ameco, as well as global hotel chains, and major healthcare systems. Aaron holds an MBA from Rice University and a BA from Texas A&M in Industrial Distribution.