Heading into 2020, Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group already had a large portfolio of casual-dining restaurants, but as COVID quickly became a pandemic, the team realized it needed to add a QSR to its business.

During the time of isolation and quarantine, Cortadito Coffee House—founded in 2020 in Miami—became a place where customers could converse. “The idea is to have a Cuban coffee space where you can elevate your mood, your energy, your vibe, then we also have the idea to create … authentic Cuban concept of dishes [that] were not at that moment very well-targeted,” Matias Pesce, CEO of V&E, says. “So, we combined our Latin roots with our Cuban experience in coffee and the culture of Cuban and Latin in order to create a space where people can visit us to be relaxed and show authentic food with real ingredients.”

Cortadito’s vibe is vibrant and curated, says Elba Machado, V&E’s VP of communications. It takes inspiration from “Miami 1960s ventanitas,” which are walk-up coffee windows or counters. While it functions as a faster way to get a morning drink, ventanitas—Spanish for “little window”—also allow customers to spend time in conversation with the shop owner or fellow consumers.

Pesce has been with V&E since 2017, serving as the leading force for corporate expertise as the group continues to grow. The restaurant group was established in 1996 and has over 30 restaurants, two hotels, and 12 additional concepts. Cortadito now has six locations across the Miami area and one in Las Vegas at the Flamingo Hotel, which is owned by V&E.

Headquarters: Miami

Year Started: 2020

Annual Sales: 2023 (Three Units), $3,980,929; 2024 (Four Units) YTD Sept 30, $3.7M; (Estimated Sales Year 2024), $4.7M

Total Units: 2023 (Three Units); 2024 (Four Units); Opening by the end 2024: Two; downtown Miami and Las Vegas.
Franchised Units: 0

The original location is at an iconic Miami Beach street corner on Lincoln Lane and Meridian Avenue, where David’s Cafecito stood for 42 years, having closed in 2020. “We took [that spot],” Pesce says, “and we represent all the magic of that corner.”

Cortadito’s most recent location is its stand in the Miami Beach Convention Center. The venue has rebounded from its diminished role during COVID thanks to a recent remodeling. This new spot is important for V&E, Pesce notes, as “most of the Latin American conventions will be or has been taken [to Miami Beach Convention Center], so the influence for Miami or for Miami Beach is great.”

Cortadito is big on its Cuban heritage, with coffee offerings including the namesake cortadito (a hot espresso and steamed milk beverage), cafe con leche, and the caramel flan latte. Machado notes that Cortadito’s food combines Cuban fare with trendy 21st-century food, such as its various completa bowls, each with its distinct protein, produce, and grain combinations.

Cortadito also prides itself on making everything by hand or in-house. “Being authentic and also with real ingredients, we are obsessed with the quality of the ingredients,” Pesce says, “because we understand that with the right ingredients, the right execution, and the right ambiance, the execution will be great.

“We are not selling products, drinks, or food that are not homemade, because it’s an elevated experience,” Pesce continues.

He likens the menu to “representing what we call abuelita, (Spanish for “grandma”) where the recipes are unique.”

Culturally and internationally, Cortadito hopes to open the Miami area to genuine Cuban cuisine. “South Florida, Miami Beach, and Miami are places where Cuban culture is in there,” Pesce says. “So, everyone internationally that wants to visit Cuba, [they can just visit] Miami, so we took that experience and that advantage because the coffee in Cuba is great.”

The coffee house also serves popular non-Latin food and drinks, like its newly released matcha beverages and its avocado toasts. “We have been working a lot with all the trends, the new ingredients, the new flavors in order to little by little include them in our menu because [V&E] is a very young and fresh brand, so we have to be there.”

The internal vision of the ventanita is seen not just through the brand’s cuisine, but also in the ambiance, music, and atmosphere. Cortadito is all about comfort, Pesce says. “We have a lot of people that love to stay with us, working and studying, but we cover the breakfast shift, lunch shift, and some dinner for the convenience of the customer. We want them to understand that if they’re hungry or want a coffee, we are there.”

Seventy percent of sales are on-site, while 30 percent are off-premises through digital sales, takeout, or delivery.

As Cortadito launches its first West Coast location in Las Vegas, the brand is working on personalizing individual locations.

Since it’s based deep within Miami Beach, the primary Lincoln Lane location serves as a “mandatory stop” for the majority Cuban population, whether they are on their way to work or are just walking through, Pesce says. In Coral Gables, a more residential area, a large majority of customers are families eating together on the weekend. For the Brickell location, which sits near many office buildings, delivery is more highly requested.

Pesce notes that Miami Beach is very tourist-oriented, however tourists visit the coffee house as often as nearby residents. Cortadito is a “very flexible place where we want everyone to be happy and to enjoy, depending on their circumstances,” Pesce says.