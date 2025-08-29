In the restaurant business, success doesn’t follow a straight line. It twists and turns through uncertainty, adversity, and doubt. Those who endure and grow aren’t just lucky or brilliant; they’re courageous. Behind every expansion, turnaround, and record-breaking quarter, is someone who refused to back down when the road got rough.

Over the course of my career, I’ve worked with hundreds of operators and led national brands through both growth and contraction. One pattern holds true: courage is one of the “guts” of growth. Without it, scaling a restaurant brand is nearly impossible.

Courage: The Compass in the Unknown

Whether you’re an emerging operator or scaling into new markets, growth always brings uncertainty. You’ll be tempted to play it safe—maybe stick with that’s worked before or chase every trend to keep up. But real growth happens when you’re willing to bet on yourself and your brand, even when the data isn’t 100% conclusive or the market feels saturated.

Courage is what keeps you moving forward when the blueprint doesn’t exist yet.

Courage In the Trenches

Having worked with operators who opened new locations during economic downturns, negotiated with landlords under pressure, and reinvested in remodeling even when cash flow was tight—they weren’t reckless; they were resolved. That’s the kind of grit it takes to grow.

I remember one franchisee who fought to keep a struggling store open despite mounting losses. Most would’ve closed the doors. Instead, he restructured management, retrained the team, and rebuilt community engagement. Today, that location is one of his top performers.

That kind of decision isn’t made with perfect data. It’s made with conviction.

Courage isn’t just about taking big or wild swings. It’s about building the muscle to act decisively when the outcome isn’t certain.

Mindset Before Skillset

While some people may be more naturally included toward risk, courage is often developed over time. It’s built through experience, practice, and repetition.

As Walter Bond says in his book Swim!: “You can’t develop your skillset until you develop your mindset.”

Too many people focus on tactics before they’ve strengthened the inner core it takes to carry those tactics out. Courage isn’t the absence of fear; it’s action in the face of it. And it’s a mindset that must be reinforced daily.

How to build Iron Will (and teach it to your team)

Embrace discomfort —f you’re uncomfortable, you’re growing. Get comfortable being uncomfortable!

—f you’re uncomfortable, you’re growing. Get comfortable being uncomfortable! Develop your team’s confidence —Believe in your team, it builds collective confidence—unlocking a culture where people lean in instead of back down, because courage spreads from the top.

—Believe in your team, it builds collective confidence—unlocking a culture where people lean in instead of back down, because courage spreads from the top. Trust your systems —Courage doesn’t mean chaos. Use your structure to support bold moves.

—Courage doesn’t mean chaos. Use your structure to support bold moves. Make bold decisions faster—Progress requires speed and risk.

Courage Is the Differentiator

Plenty of restaurant brands have great food, polished marketing, and well-run operations. But the ones that truly scale are led by people with the mindset and courage to face hard truths, the will to push forward through uncertainty, and the wisdom to bring their team along for the journey. Success doesn’t always go to the most talented; it goes to the most courageous. As the saying goes, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

The next time growth feels difficult, ask yourself: Is this the moment that requires my iron will? Chances are, it is. And that’s exactly where real growth begins.

Iron will is the multiplier. Systems and people can only take you as far as your willingness to lead when it’s hard.

Bob Andersen is the president of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning restaurant concept and a leading franchise within the Greek, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant industry. The Great Greek has over 70 locations across the U.S. and internationally and is forging its own path in the booming Mediterranean category by offering a ‘fine’ fast casual experience.