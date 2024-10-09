Originally drawn by the college student–friendly prices, Alex Momeni began his rise to COO by accepting a call to fix Moby Dick House of Kabob’s neon sign out front, having already frequented the Persian family-owned restaurant many a time. At this point in 1999, the chain had only six locations. Since then, the brand has grown into the DMV’s go-to spot for kabobs, Persian-style soups and stews, and falafel.

The concept that would eventually become Moby Dick House of Kabob was founded in 1987 by Mike Daryoush as Moby’s Luncheonette, serving typical deli fare like subs and Reubens. As Mike immigrated to the Maryland area from Shiraz, Iran, “He fell back on what he knew best—which was the food that he grew up with,” says Mike’s son, Ned Daryoush, who now sits as CEO.

Over time, Mike, who passed away in 2019, added a few Persian dishes to the Luncheonette’s menu. They sold so well, Ned says, that Mike decided to build his own traditional Iranian clay oven, which cranked out warm pita bread to pair with the new plates. The popularity of the dishes led Mike to revamp his original establishment in 1989 to Moby Dick House of Kabob.

Ned says people used to approach Mike and ask him why the restaurant was called what it was. “That’s why the name works,” Ned states, smiling, “[Mike] would say, ‘We’re talking about it.’”

Back in Tehran, Iran, Ned says, a restaurant also called Moby Dick House of Kabob sat next to the American Embassy. The Persian restaurant in the nation’s capital mirrors this original Moby’s, where Americans abroad in Iran would go across the street from the Embassy for a quick bite. Ned recounts that earlier menus had dishes named after characters from the iconic Herman Melville novel, but the company has since moved on from going “overboard” on the theme.

Headquarters: Hyattsville, Maryland

Year Started: 1987, but became Moby Dick House of Kabob in 1989

Total Units: 30

Franchised Units: 11 franchised, 19 corporate

Mike’s vision was to serve flavorful Persian kabobs and platters that were high quality but still affordable. Persian restaurants tend to be sit-down spots where a waiter tends to you, says Alex, who is also of Persian descent.

“[Mike] wanted to break that, and it worked,” Alex says.“He wanted to make sure that people would come in several times a week and enjoy their favorite meals without having to bring their families if they wanted not to.”

While Moby Dick is a “treat” of a meal, Alex says, families can afford to go more than once per month. The silverware and containers are all disposable, but the quality of the meal matches what one would get in a higher-end dining experience.

Moby Dick has pride in its made-to-order system, with ingredients created in its own commissaries. Yogurt, dressings and sauces, desserts, and soups and stews are all specially produced for Moby Dick. The chain also hopes to roll out its signature ready-made dips—such as its yogurt and hummus offerings—available for purchase online in the coming years.

“It’s what makes our business also sort of uniquely franchisable,” Ned says, “because there are all these proprietary items that are either ready to eat or ready to be cooked.”

While Moby Dick has 30 restaurants currently in operation, it will continue to expand. Being located in and near the transient area of the District of Columbia, Ned and Alex say they have a lot of once-loyal customers who have since moved across the country yet continue to pine for the restaurant’s accessible, diverse, and vibrant cuisine. Alex says, chuckling, “We get pinged and emailed all day long about I’d like to open a Moby Dick in this state or that state: ‘I just moved away from [the DMV] and I can’t get my favorite kabobs. Can I open one here?’”

Even though the company has brand loyalty countrywide, this next year is fiscally centered on “looking to grow very strategically in certain areas, definitely and most likely East Coast and Mid East as [we] develop the brand and grow the footprint,” Alex says.

When Ned Daryoush was born, his father’s restaurant was already nearing its fifth birthday. “My dad always used to say that Moby’s is his first baby,” Ned jokes. He recalls being in the restaurant as a young child, “helping” out his dad. The customer base of Moby Dick is just as generational. Ned says, “People that grew up as kids eating at our restaurants are now bringing their kids, and so that, to me, is a huge point of pride.”

Often, he says, people do not realize Moby Dick is a chain. The ambiance, customer care, and depth and variety of cuisine suggest otherwise.

The value of the meal, coupled with the large serving size, has attracted all types of customers, ranging from families in for dinner to hospital staff getting a solo late-night meal to a group of laborers inside for a fast dish to parents meal-prepping with the catering-style family platters. Because the chain’s food is made to order, each dish can be fine-tuned to fit any dietary restrictions or modifications.

Moby Dick has remained family-owned since its inception, highlighting Mike’s business motto of “We’re going to run this business with feeling.”

“It may not make a ton of sense,” Ned says, “but what I think he meant by it was, as long as we’re around, it’s going to be people first, and that’s not just our customers, it’s our staff.”