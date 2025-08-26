Fast food used to be simple—cheap, quick, and quite uniform. Whether it was a late-night snack or a meal around busy schedules, fast food chains were the go-to option for on-the-go consumers.

Quick service restaurant chains were more concerned with keeping up with their national competitor down the street than with the litany of QSR options available to consumers today.



But those days are gone. Zappi’s new survey of 3,000 U.S. consumers shows the category is evolving. More consumers see fast food as a treat (23 percent) or guilty pleasure (20 percent) than a practical solution to a busy life (18 percent).

With nearly half of consumers cooking more at home, fast food’s dominance is no longer guaranteed. When prices are equal, 30 percent say they’d rather choose a full-service restaurant than quick service. That shift underscores just how fragile QSR loyalty has become, and how risky it is for brands built on speed and convenience to continue to go back to the well.

That shift signals a deeper truth: The market for fast food—like any number of facets of our culture today—is polarizing. The middle between value and premium offerings is shrinking. It means that the one-size-fits-all appeal of fast food isn’t effective, and QSRs need to adapt.

The Consumer Landscape is Splintering

For QSR leaders, fragmentation is raising the stakes. When markets get more competitive, growth is about winning with nuanced consumer segments. This splintering is happening across generational, economic, and regional demographics.

Generational: The imperative in marketing has remained steadfast—to solidify the future, win younger generations. Nearly half of consumers under 45 eat fast food four or more times per month, compared to fewer than 20 percent of adults over 56. Ordering behaviors are equally telling in that almost half of under-35s use delivery apps to order fast food at least monthly. The ritual of the drive-in is being replaced by passing the phone to one another.



Economic: In Q2, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski confirmed what our data shows: Visits from lower-income consumers are down double digits. But households earning $100,000-plus? Nearly 30 percent say they’re eating more fast food than last year. That creates a paradox: The very customers brands have historically targeted are pulling back, while affluent diners—once peripheral—are leaning in.



Regional: Culture matters, too. In the South and West, fast food is woven into daily life, with 10 percent of consumers eating it more than 10 times per month. In the Northeast, restraint rules—one in four eat fast food less than once a month. The pecking order shifts, as one would expect, based on saturation and availability. Chick-fil-A dominates the South, Taco Bell rivals McDonald’s in the West, and Burger King edges out in the Northeast in terms of favored brands. For national brands, this means a single “national message” is unlikely to land everywhere.

Taken together, these splits point to the same conclusion: QSRs can’t afford to market to a generic consumer. They need to devise offers, menus, and messages with precision.

Adapting to Change

The answer for brands isn’t to abandon scale—and it’s certainly not to become a real-estate company with locations on every corner. Instead, it’s to scale smarter and adopt processes rooted in segmentation.

Three imperatives stand out:

Use loyalty to lock in the next generation. Younger consumers are more likely to try new delivery channels, more likely to download apps, and more likely to respond to promotions. But loyalty doesn’t build itself. QSRs should treat apps as engines for both acquisition and retention. Use promotions to connect with first-time visitors, and tailor experiences to them once you understand their preferences.

Innovate strategically. Parents are nearly twice as likely as non-parents to try new menu items, often influenced by their kids—who are closer to the newest food trends. High earners are also more willing to pay for novelty. That makes innovation a powerful lever, but only if rooted in brand equity. Reinventing core products in creative ways keeps the menu fresh without alienating loyalists.

Split your bets between value and premium. The value proposition still matters—nearly half of consumers say $5 to $8 is their sweet spot for a fast-food meal. But QSRs don’t need to live or die on price alone. Premiumization is gaining traction as higher-income consumers flood the category. The brands that win will be those that can stretch both ends: offering credible value while also selling distinctiveness at a premium.

Fast food isn’t monolithic. Younger consumers, parents, affluent households, and regional trends shape the category simultaneously. That makes it critical for marketing teams to use connected insights that surface broader trends while monitoring how they are growing within specific segments.

For QSRs, the opportunity is twofold: Keep a pulse on the overall consumer trajectory while tailoring offers to unlock growth pockets. Loyalty, innovation, and a tiered value strategy together create a flywheel that engages diverse audiences on their own terms.

Nataly Kelly is the chief marketing officer at Zappi, a leading consumer insights platform. An award-winning marketer, her latest book is Brand Global, Adapt Local: How to Build Brand Value Across Cultures.