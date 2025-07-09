McDonald’s is bringing back the Snack Wrap, and it’s not just a cheap play for clout; it’s a cultural force and a masterclass in nostalgia done right. We’re in the midst of a full-blown nostalgia boom, especially among Gen Z, a generation too young to remember what they’re reviving, but old enough to crave the simplicity of a pre-algorithm era. Y2K fashion dominates TikTok feeds, sticker-like skincare promises playful self-care, and sugary-tasting protein cereal plays as “healthy” while hitting like a bowl of 2005 Cap’n Crunch. It’s all comfort food for the soul in a world that feels anything but comfortable.

But nostalgia alone isn’t enough. To win, brands must modernize the past in a way that feels both fresh and meaningful. Here’s how to do it.

Don’t Just Reboot; Solve Something

Nostalgia might grab attention, but relevance drives repeat. In a market drowning in recycled ideas, product innovations are only as strong as the unmet need they seek to solve, so winning brands must push beyond the initial buzz to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

The revitalized Snack Wrap threads this needle masterfully. Not only is this a beloved product of the past, but it also speaks to Gen Z’s need for portable, protein-packed meals. With 60 percent of young consumers preferring snacks over meals, this wrap isn’t just a throwback, it’s a lifestyle fit.

We’re seeing other brands capitalizing on the nostalgia trend. Companies like Rivalz are reimagining early 2000s favorites like Combos, made with better-for-you ingredients. Drumroll has their mini donuts reminiscent of Dunkin’ Munchkins, but gluten-free and protein-rich. Indulgent, minus the guilt.

Elevate the Classic

The best nostalgic launches don’t just dust off old hits, they remix them with purpose.

Today’s consumers crave experiences that celebrate the essence, tradition, and joyful memories of their childhood, but with novel twists that elevate the product to meet modern expectations.

We can again learn from McDonald’s in this regard. They introduced a bold new hero ingredient in the 2025 Snack Wrap, the McCrispy Strip. This isn’t an upgrade, it’s a reason to care. A clever execution that respects the past while delivering a high-quality, 2025 level experience.

The iconic 1962 amp from Marshall now comes with Bluetooth, mobile pairing, and a vintage look that still rocks. Nike’s Air Max made its return with all of the soul from the ‘90s but with high-performance cushioning for fluid lifestyles and modern habits.

You cannot expect the same technology or ingredients that worked decades ago to still live up to today’s consumer expectations. The idea itself is what resonates with consumers, so taking that idea, and then elevating it with new school innovations is the key to success.

Stay True to Your Brand

Nostalgia only works if it fits your DNA. Far too many brands have launched playful products that celebrate the past but have no strategic tie to the brand’s current purpose, values, or other products in the portfolio.

The revitalization of the Snack Wrap works because it’s authentically McDonald’s, not a random stunt or collab. This equity establishes a moat that will help defend against me-too products attempting to hop on the bandwagon and capitalize on the trend.

Doritos are peak nostalgia for so many people. When they tried to capitalize on the nostalgia craze and partner with Empirical Spirits, the collaboration was a miss. A cheesy cocktail that clashed with Empirical’s elevated, avant-garde image was too out of the box for both parties.

Compartes and Velveeta attempted to pair the nostalgia of box mac and cheese with the trendiness of truffle. The high to low collaboration didn’t feel like either brand and eventually fell flat.

So in a sea of shallow reinventions a nd the CPG arm’s race for incrementality, brands might take a page from the McDonald’s nostalgia playbook. Blissfully transporting consumers to joyful times of the past, all while solving for tangible unmet consumer needs, delivering fresh and modern experiences, and staying true to their brand.

Because the best nostalgic products don’t just look backward, they launch us forward.

So here’s to the 2025 Snack Wrap. We’re lovin’ it.

Luke Shields is an Associate Strategy Director and a founding Partner at Electric. Previously part of the strategy team at Fahrenheit 212 and frog, Luke defined growth strategies and innovations for clients like Mondelēz, GlaxoSmithKline, Bombardier Recreational Products, BlueTriton Brands, Molson Coors, Google, and many more.

