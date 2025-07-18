When Panda Express first introduced Hot Orange Chicken in 2024, it quickly became a viral sensation, selling out not once but twice.

Now, the bold, spicy twist on the brand’s iconic Orange Chicken is back for a limited time—by overwhelming demand.

In this Q&A, Panda Express chef Adrian Lok shares the inspiration behind Hot Orange Chicken’s comeback, how it cranks up the heat with six times more chilies, and why the “swicy” (sweet + spicy) flavor profile is at the heart of the brand’s culinary DNA.

What inspired the return of Hot Orange Chicken, and how does it differ from the original Orange Chicken?

We’re thrilled to bring back Hot Orange Chicken to the Panda Express menu for a limited time. After its debut last year, the dish sold out twice thanks to incredible fan enthusiasm and outstanding demand.

First introduced by Panda Express in 1987, Orange Chicken has become the ultimate American Chinese comfort food. In 2024 alone, we served over 137 million pounds of it.

Hot Orange Chicken marks the next chapter in this iconic story: a bold, fiery twist on the classic you love. It’s the Orange Chicken guests crave, cranked up with six times more crushed chillies and the same scorched dried chillies used in the brand’s beloved Kung Pao Chicken. Created by Panda’s renowned Culinary Innovation team, it’s a must-try for those seeking a bold new way to satisfy their Orange Chicken obsession this summer.

Whether you’re team Original or team Spicy, there’s an Orange Chicken for every craving.

Can you talk about the “swicy” flavor trend and why it resonates so well with Panda Express fans?

“Swicy” —that delicious combination of sweet and spicy—is a core part of what makes our menu so beloved. For Panda Express, it’s not about following a trend, but rather celebrating a flavor profile that has been a cornerstone of our American Chinese cuisine since we opened our first restaurant years ago.

Here’s why the “swicy” flavor profile resonates so well with our fans and our brand:

It’s a Flavor Everyone Loves: Think about our most iconic dishes: the perfect balance of sweet and tangy orange sauce with a hint of ginger in The Original Orange Chicken, or the savory-sweet glaze of our Beijing Beef with its distinctive kick of red chili. This harmonious blend of flavors has been the foundation of American Chinese cuisine, and we’ve been perfecting it for over 40 years. It’s a familiar, comforting, and exciting combination that has always been at the heart of our menu.

Panda Express is the Pioneer of Swicy: We were doing “swicy” before it had a name. Our culinary team has long understood that a successful dish is one that engages all the senses, providing a harmonious and balanced experience. The sweet notes make our dishes approachable and craveable, while the subtle spice provides a dynamic layer of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. We believe our guests have always been drawn to this perfect equilibrium, and now the wider food world is simply catching up.

It’s an Invitation to Adventure: While sweet and spicy are familiar, we are constantly innovating within this space to offer new and exciting experiences. Our limited-time offerings, like the recent Firecracker Steak and Shrimp or our current Hot Orange Chicken, are how we push culinary boundaries and delight our most loyal fans.

When guests taste our Hot Orange Chicken, they will experience the ultimate “swicy” sensation: a perfect balance of sweetness followed by a bold wave of heat. But it’s not just about the spice. It’s the layered flavor from the Orange Chicken everyone knows and loves, amped up with six times more crushed chilies than the original.

So many of our fans took to social media asking when Hot Orange Chicken would return, and we couldn’t wait any longer to surprise them.

Last year’s limited release of Hot Orange Chicken sold out quickly — what do you think made it such a hit?

It’s no secret that Orange Chicken has become an iconic Panda Express dish. Nearly one in three orders includes this fan favorite.

But we heard you: our loyal customers are craving a fresh, fiery twist on the classics. With bold flavor combinations and growing buzz on social media, the demand for spicy chicken dishes was undeniable and we knew we had the chance to bring something new to the table.

When we first introduced Hot Orange Chicken in 2024, the response was incredible. It sold out not once, but twice – proving the excitement from our fans. This demand made it clear that we had to bring it back. We hope that our fans continue to enjoy this Panda Express icon with a kick this summer.

What challenges or considerations went into developing a spicier twist on such an iconic menu item?

That’s a great question. We didn’t want to just make The Original Orange Chicken spicier, we wanted to create a whole new flavor experience. This is why our culinary team focused on building layers of bold, balanced heat.

We started by toasting whole dried Yunnan-style chilis in oil. This crucial step brings out their smoky, slightly fruity notes, forming the foundation of our unique spice blend. Then, we added six times more crushed chilies to the sauce base before tossing it with our crispy chicken.

The result is a dish that truly delivers for both spice enthusiasts and long-time Orange Chicken fans. While Kung Pao Chicken has long been the spiciest item on our menu. Hot Orange Chicken turns up the heat even more, offering a flavorful and approachable kick..

How does Panda Express balance innovation with maintaining the integrity of its classic dishes?

The best thing about Panda is that we offer something for everyone. We start by identifying what makes our classic dishes special. Then we take inspiration from current food trends and experiment thoughtfully in the kitchen. The key is to innovate without compromising the integrity of the classics that our guests love.

How do customer preferences and feedback shape new or returning menu items at Panda Express?

Our guests are an integral part of the innovation process. We are actively collecting feedback from them through surveys, social channels, or directly from our operators. But innovation also means anticipating what they’ll want next. By immersing ourselves in regional Chinese cuisine and studying the latest trends, we bring fresh, exciting dishes to the table. It’s about balancing our pipeline with new ideas and bringing back a customer favorite.

Can we expect more limited-time or innovative takes on classic dishes from Panda Express in the future?

Yes! At Panda Express, we are always cooking up new recipes to delight our fans. While I can’t spoil any surprises, I can tell you to get ready for some exciting new dishes, including some with spicy additions and even more twists on your classic favorites. Our fans will definitely want to stay tuned to see what we have in store!