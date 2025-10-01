Basu Ratnam, who grew up in Long Island as a first generation Indian American, credits his mother for connecting his siblings with the history and culture of where she came from.

She primarily did this around the dinner table, where she did her best to make Indian food accessible. His mother had a big interest in health and wellness and embraced an ancient tradition of connecting the mind, body, and spirit through meals.

“I think that lived deep inside of me in ways that I wasn’t fully aware of and conscious of, but it was some of my happiest moments,” Ratnam says.

Although he ventured off to college and worked in finance, Ratnam always had an entrepreneurial heart. He also never forgot about what his mom instilled in him from a young age. Ratnam kept thinking about food. He loved to host and visit restaurants.

Indian fast-casual restaurant INDAY, founded in 2015, is the manifestation of Ratnam’s dream to continue what his mother intended—making Indian food as approachable as possible.

“I was very inspired by what was happening in fast casual,” Ratnam says. “There were all these great new concepts emerging, and it felt like at that time—and it’s still true today—healthy eating and new flavors were at the forefront of what was driving a lot of the growth, and I felt like Indian food had been misrepresented in this country, and there was a really amazing opportunity to tell that story that food could be healthy. [Indian food] is vibrant, bright, and flavorful.”

The brand began as an assembly line model, but during COVID it changed to counter-service to help customers explore more flavors on the menu. The company prides itself on signature dishes, like the Tamarind-Glazed Salmon, Golden Chicken Curry, and Karma Bowl. The chain does allow customers to create their own bowl, however 80 percent of orders are for the signature items, proving that “people come to us and they trust our ability to do that,” Ratnam says.

The design of each store showcases Indian culture’s appreciation for hospitality. Ratnam says some of his best dining experiences have been at homes, and he tries to relay that feeling inside restaurants through personal artwork, hand-drawn elements, fabrics, multiple colors, and Easter eggs that call back to his childhood, whether in India or New York.

INDAY has grown to nine locations around NYC (eight in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn) over the past decade. Before COVID, the fast casual grew methodically, opening about one store per year. And that’s because Ratnam felt INDAY was still evolving. He was a new operator, but he was familiar with the private equity world and saw what overburdened growth rates do to businesses.

During the first couple of years of the pandemic, Ratnam focused on simply “keeping the lights on.” However, he was soon presented with the opportunity to nearly double the brand’s unit count via acquisition of the former plant-based concept Beatnic. The chain finalized the purchase in 2024 and converted four of the locations into INDAY. It inherited all of the liabilities, employees, and infrastructure.

“It really matched up with our business both from a real estate perspective and a people and culture perspective,” Ratnam says. “I like the way that they operated and I felt like all the locations could be even more successful as our brand, and so I went around the table to our leadership team at the time and I asked them, are they ready to do this? It’s so different than what we’ve done and every one of them said we signed up to be a national brand. And this feels like a way to maybe make up for the lack of growth during COVID, which ultimately made us better operators, but didn’t afford us the same new growth opportunity and we got to a price that made sense for the business.”

In 2022, Ratnam decided to open a spinoff casual concept called “INDAY All Day” in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood to further his mission of making Indian food accessible.

The restaurant offers brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cultural twist, like the Bacon Naan Breakfast Sandwich (homemade naan stuffed with thick cut bacon, cream cheese, and smoky tomato chutney) and the Chai French Toast (chai-soaked challah French toast with a gulab-jamun syrup).

“Things were so impacted and fractured in Manhattan in the office districts that we were operating in, and we felt like there was an opportunity for us to tell the story of our food, our sense of hospitality, of space-making in a more suburban, residential neighborhood that had a healthy dinner traffic and a weekend vibe,” Ratnam says. “That’s where the concept came from—can we take our same principles, our same cuisine, our sense of style and aesthetic and bring that to a completely different format? And we had a great deal with the landlord.”

As for future growth opportunities, Ratnam will stick with the main fast-casual model. There are additional Manhattan neighborhoods he’d like to hit, like the Upper West Side and Upper East Side. He’s also shown interest in Westchester County, Long Island City, and Jersey City to fill out the greater NYC market.

The goal is to reach a new national market by 2027, sticking to his meticulous growth approach.

Although INDAY is still emerging, Ratnam believes customers’ knowledge of Indian food has come a long way in 10 years.

“When I started in 2015, I used to want to become the first Indian brand that Americans could recognize because at the time there was not a single one in any category, and I think a lot of that’s changed in the last 10 years,” Ratnam says. “We’re a part of an amazing generation of Indian Americans that are innovating on technology, food, restaurants, CPG, hotels, clothing brands. And Bollywood is coming to this country in a different way. Two people in the White House. India exists on a national stage in a way that’s really different and really exciting.”