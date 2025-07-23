While much of the hospitality industry is chasing automation, shrinking labor and looking for ways to cut costs at all costs, some brands are leaning in the other direction and doubling down on what matters: people.

Even though Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer, Tom Sacco, would never tell you this himself, he’s the heartbeat behind it all. Tom leads quietly, humbly and with the kind of integrity you rarely see at the top. If you ask him about the charitable work Happy Joe’s does, he’ll probably change the subject or tell you it’s no big deal. But it is a big deal because not only do charitable initiatives help those who need it, but they also can be a measurable driver of success. Making a lasting impact on your community will also make a lasting impact on your brand.

A recent study from Project ROI showed that strong corporate social responsibility programs can reduce employee turnover by up to 50 percent and increase productivity by as much as 13 percent. When your team knows that their company cares deeply about real people—not just profit margins—they show up stronger and stay longer.

Picking Compassion with Passion

Choosing which charity to collaborate with can be hard, but it just takes a little bit of brainstorming and can even be complementary to your brand.

What are you passionate about? Do you like sports? Kids? Art? Education? Animals? There are multiple options with which you can get involved to support your communities. For instance, Raising Cane’s just finished an initiative to raise money for no-kill animal shelters around the country. Considering the brand is named after Todd Graves’ dog, this campaign fits perfectly within the company’s branding.

During the chicken sandwich war, one famous company was under fire for taking a negative stance on the LGBTQIA community. Burger King recognized this and launched its own chicken sandwich to compete in the meme-centric sandwich skirmish, but the legendary fast-food company took it a step further. For every Ch’King Sandwich the brand sold, it donated 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign which is the largest LGBTQIA civil rights group in America.

Our CEO, Tom, loves kids, football, entrepreneurship and family. So, for Happy Joe’s, the choices were easy. Take a look at some of the organizations with which we’ve worked.

Chris Norton Foundation: Empowering Kids Through Football and Friendship

In the summer, we roll up with our food truck, fresh pizza and open hearts to support the Chris Norton Foundation Football Camp. The camp gives kids with disabilities a chance to run plays, make friends and experience the joy of team sports—something many of them don’t get the opportunity to do in everyday life.

Seeing these kids light up when they score a touchdown or high-five a teammate with unbridled excitement is why we show up. Not to check a box, but because these kids deserve to feel included, valued and celebrated.

That camp isn’t just a feel-good moment for us. Our mission is to create joy, connection and belonging. There is more than one way to generate ROI and it’s not always monetary. Sometimes, it’s just a perfect smile on an innocent face.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation: Fighting Pediatric Cancer One Cup at a Time

If you’ve ever seen a Happy Joe’s team member wearing yellow in the summer, it’s probably because we’re supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. This incredible organization raises funds for pediatric cancer research and helps families navigate a journey no parent ever wants to face.

Through in-store campaigns, local fundraising events and community partnerships, we’ve joined their mission to turn something as simple as a cup of lemonade into hope. It’s not a PR stunt. Many of our team members and guests have experienced childhood illness in their families, and this is our way of standing beside them. In turn, our employees trust us and that makes them actively want to do a good job, which can have exponentially positive effects on the whole company.

CORE: Supporting Hospitality Workers When Life Gets Hard

The restaurant industry is full of resilient, hard-working people who often face challenges without a safety net. That’s why we’ve partnered with CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a nonprofit that supports foodservice workers with children when they’re hit with life-altering hardships—like a medical diagnosis, loss of income or natural disaster.

For two years running, we’ve donated $1 from every Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza sold during the winter months to CORE. It might seem like a small gesture, but it adds up — and more importantly, it sends a message to our teams and peers that they’re not alone.

Spreading Cheer: Creating Holiday Magic for Families

The holiday season is one of the most meaningful times to connect with the communities we serve. In my experience, one of the most powerful ways to do that is by creating spaces where every guest feels welcome—especially those who are often overlooked.

Each year, the brand helps host holiday events designed specifically for children with special needs and their caregivers. The atmosphere is festive, warm and accessible—filled with music, good food and simple joys like a visit from Santa. Local volunteers often lend a hand, and the experience leaves a lasting impression on everyone involved.

What stands out most is the sense of belonging these gatherings create. For restaurants looking to build deeper community ties, creating moments like these can be incredibly impactful. Whether it’s a holiday event, a sensory-friendly hour or just thoughtful adjustments to your space or service, hospitality has the power to meet people where they are.

The Culture Is the Brand

According to a Harvard Business School Online report, 77 percent of consumers are motivated to purchase from companies committed to making the world a better place, and 73 percent of investors consider a company’s social efforts when making investment decisions. This information, however, is just icing on the Birthday Cake Pizza. We don’t do it for the numbers. We do it because it’s right.As someone who has spent years developing relationships and changing lives through franchising, my mission has never been just about restaurants and guest experience. It’s about investing in people and building a culture of joy, kindness and service. That kind of investment goes beyond money—it takes time, effort and emotional commitment. It’s what draws in the type of franchisees who are passionate about driving success while changing the world. A people-first culture can’t be faked. It has to be lived, consistently and genuinely, every single day.

So yes, doing the right thing might cost a little more in the short term, but it pays off in loyalty, longevity and lives changed.

With over three decades of experience in franchise development, real estate, B2B sales and brand growth, Kat Davidson brings a deep passion for building purpose-driven brands through the power of people. As Vice President of Franchise Development at Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, Kat channels her expertise into expanding one of America’s most joyful and community-minded restaurant concepts. Throughout her career, Kat has specialized in guiding both emerging and established brands through all phases of the franchise journey, from documentation and operations to marketing and sales. Her passion lies in connecting values-driven entrepreneurs with opportunities that allow them to grow a business while making a difference. At Happy Joe’s, that alignment is clear: the brand’s culture of joy, generosity and inclusion is central to everything it does.