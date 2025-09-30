Quick-service restaurants are at the forefront of deploying new tech to lower operating costs and even increase revenues. From kiosks to signage to even robot chefs, brands like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Chick-fil-A lead the charge. These industry giants are setting the standard for tech-driven dining experiences, but this can come with a side of challenges. As the 2025 Restaurant Tech Report reveals, technology is both a critical driver of customer loyalty and a potential source of high-cost friction.

Top QSR Tech Leaders According to Consumer Trust Surveys

According to the report, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Chick-fil-A are recognized by consumers for delivering the best technology experiences. Success lies in consistency and reliability—ensuring that self-service kiosks, payment systems, and drive-thrus work reliably across locations.

For instance, McDonald’s has directly influenced self-service kiosk adoption across the industry, while Chick-fil-A’s edge computing solutions are proving to ensure smooth operations even during peak hours. Taco Bell, meanwhile, has embraced app-based ordering and loyalty programs to make ordering easier and more convenient.



Still, research reveals there’s a lot of work to be done to make even common restaurant tech work as it should. The report highlights that 80 percent of customers have encountered issues with self-service kiosks, and 76 percent have experienced payment system failures. These glitches disrupt service in the moment. In the long-term, they erode trust and damage brands.

The Hidden Costs of Restaurant Tech Downtime

Behind the scenes, managing restaurant technology is a complex task, especially in a multi-vendor environment. Today’s “connected restaurant” depends upon a mix of remote devices (or endpoints), network conditions, and software and hardware systems. These parts are all provided by different manufacturers and often run priority software. They create a fragmented tech ecosystem that can multiply rather than simplify operations. Without careful integration and ongoing management, a breakdown in one system can cascade into a bottleneck that slows down the entire restaurant. Because restaurants typically lack technical support on-site, employees must choose between making do with the malfunctioning tech as they try to race to keep order throughput up or figure out how to contact technical support. If they manage to reach internal support teams, those teams too must juggle service tickets without being physically present. No matter whether it’s a frozen kiosk touchscreen, an unresponsive payment terminal, a printer problem or network outages, what should be a minor restaurant tech problem might soon become supersized.



Take McDonald’s now infamous ice cream machines as a case study. For years, these machines were plagued by frequent breakdowns, with franchisees unable to perform repairs due to restrictive contracts with the primary ice cream machine manufacturer, Taylor Company. This exclusivity delayed repairs, and since most restaurants only had one machine, when that machine was down people noticed. It didn’t take long for the general public to wonder how common ice cream issues were, as evidenced by the creation of McBroken (a website tracking machine outages in real time). The issue became so notorious that it spurred regulatory changes. In 2024, the U.S. Copyright Office granted an exemption allowing franchisees to bypass software locks and hire third-party technicians, marking a significant win for the right-to-repair movement.

Proactive Solutions for a Connected Future

To address these challenges, QSR leaders are shifting from reactive fixes to proactive management. Large brands look to remote monitoring and management (RMM) platforms. For the unfamiliar, RMM platforms are already mainstays for IT teams for remote devices like laptops, servers, mobile devices, and other deployed technologies. RMMs are now being adopted for more complicated, diverse tech environments like QSRs. Custom-configured RMM platforms offer centrally managed support teams real-time visibility into every connected device within the ecosystem, from the kitchen display system to the POS system to the drive thru and more, down to individual componentry. These systems can detect issues like low printer paper, network latency issues or failing payment terminals.

They can initiate automated resolutions like remote hardware and software reboots, software configuration fixes or simply alerting someone to the problem so they can take steps to fix it in the moment, before customers notice. They also offer integration from the endpoint environment to other systems within the broader restaurant, from vendor systems to analytics. The overall result is delivering on its promise of less downtime at the QSR, higher revenues (and order throughput), and lower costs of service. Best of all, customers can’t notice tech problems that are fixed automatically.



A RMM solution could prevent many of McDonald’s ice cream machine woes by ensuring maintenance happens on time and errors are escalated (or fixed automatically). With more and more tech used by restaurants every year, the need to reduce friction between remote devices, restaurant support desks, and spare parts warehousing facilities grows.



Building a Foundation for Innovation

As QSRs roll out new restaurant technologies, whether it’s AI drive-thrus or automated pizza vending machines, customers will ratchet up their expectations for what a good restaurant experience is. A tech infrastructure that considers everything from device deployment to lifecycle management, integration to monitoring and automation is the number one ingredient. The brands increasing same-store sales the most already make use of RMM platforms to test and refine new device deployments during pilot stages, ensuring they meet both consumer and operational expectations. (Wingstop is an excellent, recent case study.) This tech-forward approach minimizes friction and increases tech reliability. For QSRs built on convenience and consistency, the result is higher sales and lower operational costs.



Customers, franchisees, and employees all crave technology that works every time. By managing deployments thoughtfully, even automatically, restaurants will set a new standard for tech experiences and industry standards.

Morgan Petty has been studying and implementing digitally enabled and self-service customer experiences for over 10 years. She has led on-premises, self-service transformations. Morgan also worked on the manufacturing side to produce custom kiosk fleets and served as a consultant, advising on customer experience and operational alignment. She supports QSR, c-store, specialty retail, grocery leaders and other consumer-facing brands with fully-configured remote monitoring, management, and automated issue resolutions. Morgan is passionate about connected facilities and experiences that are powering the future of customer interaction and operational excellence.