Today’s QSR customer journey starts on social media. By the time your Gen Z customer walk to your counter, they already know what they’re ordering—and TikTok is a big part of their decision making.

In the age of digital-first dining, TikTok has become more than a social platform. With 51 percent of Gen Z internet users favoring TikTok over Google for search, the platform has become a powerful discovery engine where viral TikTok menu hacks and custom creations form brand perception long before a transaction occurs. And for QSR brands, that’s a massive opportunity, so building an effective QSR TikTok strategy for this audience is critical.

From TikTok Menu Hacks to Marketing Strategy

If your menu isn’t on TikTok, does it even exist? That might sound dramatic, but it’s increasingly true. Gen Z and younger millennials are turning standard menu items into personalized creations, then sharing those creations with millions of followers. Whether it’s a “fajita quesadilla hack” at Chipotle or a Pink Drink at Starbucks (this popular drink originated online and became a permanent menu item), these viral moments are reshaping how customers interact with your brand.

TikTok is where young consumers discover new food, decide where to eat, and learn how to order. It’s important for your brand to be a part of that conversation and capitalize on this significant acquisition channel.

But being present isn’t enough. You need to be participatory. That means:

Encouraging your team to engage with food creators.

Building campaigns around user behavior, not just brand messaging.

Treating your customers like collaborators, not just consumers.

Made-to-Order, Made for Growth

Some QSRs have tried to resist trends that go against brand guidelines, discouraging custom orders or cracking down on off-menu hacks. But embracing user-generated content (UGC) restaurant campaigns is a savvy marketer’s best move. Here’s how:

Spot the Trends Early : Monitor TikTok for emerging menu hacks and viral orders. If a custom creation is gaining traction, consider featuring it as a limited-time offer or promoting it through your owned channels.

: Monitor TikTok for emerging menu hacks and viral orders. If a custom creation is gaining traction, consider featuring it as a limited-time offer or promoting it through your owned channels. Create a “Remix-Ready” Menu Framework : Design your menu and operations to support customization. Highlight ingredients that are easily swappable or stackable, and train staff to handle creative orders with ease.

: Design your menu and operations to support customization. Highlight ingredients that are easily swappable or stackable, and train staff to handle creative orders with ease. Test and Scale Viral Hits: Use your app or digital menu boards to A/B test viral creations in select markets. If a remix performs well, scale it into a limited time offer or permanent menu item.

Use your app or digital menu boards to A/B test viral creations in select markets. If a remix performs well, scale it into a limited time offer or permanent menu item. Celebrate the Creators: Encourage customers to share their custom orders using a branded hashtag. Then highlight user-generated content (UGC) on your social feeds, in-store screens, or even packaging. When customers feel seen, they become brand evangelists.

Chipotle’s latest ad campaign embraces user-generated content, fuels engagement, and drives foot traffic to their restaurants. When you search “Chipotle Menu Hacks” on TikTok, thousands of videos come up from real customers experimenting with the menu and sharing their creations online.

While some brands might have pleasant online interaction with the video and maintain passive engagement, Chipotle saw an opportunity, transforming simple customizations into cultural moments. This strategic ad campaign caught viewers’ attention by turning everyday customers like @karissaeats into influential brand storytellers.

But why does it work so effectively? It’s simply word-of-mouth marketing. 66 percent of consumers turn to friends and family for trends and authentic recommendations. UGC restaurant campaigns make an online advertisement feel like a recommendation from a friend while showcasing multiple menu items and how to enjoy them in your own creative way.

This authentic interaction with a brand’s product turns into social media buzz and real-world traffic. Loyal fans love to feel heard and respected by their favorite brands, and good social listening can go a long way.

Digital Menus Need to Be as Dynamic as Your Audience

Static menus are a thing of the past. Today’s QSRs must leverage digital platforms that can evolve in real time, just like the trends on TikTok.

That means:

Flexible POS systems: that can accommodate customizations without slowing down service.

that can accommodate customizations without slowing down service. Dynamic app interfaces: that can pivot quickly to capitalize on viral moments.

The brands that win in this space won’t be brands with the most polished campaigns, they’ll be the brands that move the fastest and listen the closest.

Final Bite: Turn Creativity Into Community

The future of QSR marketing is about co-creating the narrative with consumers. Success is no longer going to be built behind the counter, but in the comments and shares online. Your customers aren’t just eating your food; they’re shaping your brand story in real time with viral menu customizations.

So don’t just watch the trends. Join them, fuel them, and feature them. Because in today’s digital dining era, your most valuable marketing asset might not be your next ad campaign.

TikTok isn’t just a trend or conversation starter. It’s where loyalty is built, one custom order at a time.

As Social Media Lead at Brandience, a regional full-service marketing agency focused on restaurant, franchise and retail for category-leading brands, Megan Wolfe focuses on paid and organic social media strategy and execution for a variety of clients. She continuously works to uncover potential engagement opportunities and identify emerging trends through her deep understanding of audience preferences and behaviors. To connect with Megan on LinkedIn, go to https://www.linkedin.com/in/meganwolfe00/.