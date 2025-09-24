Snacking is no longer a fringe behavior—it’s a lifestyle. Consumers are reaching for snacks more than ever before, with 50 percent reporting that they’re snacking more than last year, and 40 percent of limited-service restaurant consumers indulge in snacks three to four times a day. This represents a tremendous opportunity for limited-service restaurants to capitalize on the snacking phenomenon.

Beverages as Snacks

How can limited-service restaurants claim a larger share of the snacking pie? The answer lies in two words: specialty beverages.

Rich’s 2024 consumer survey revealed that 68 percent of consumers now choose a beverage instead of a traditional snack. Smoothies, cold coffee or tea, and milkshakes top the list, with strong appeal across all generations. These drinks often offer the trifecta that today’s on-the-go consumer demands: convenience, portability, and perceived health benefits.

Not only do beverages satisfy snacking needs; they also create opportunities for upselling and customization, especially when paired with trend-forward flavors and presentation.

What’s Trending?

Among limited-service restaurant consumers, the most popular beverage categories doubling as snacks are smoothies, protein shakes, and milkshakes. Protein shakes, in particular, are seeing a dramatic rise: 45 percent of consumers selected them in May 2025, a jump from 29 percent just six months earlier.

Flavor-wise, consumers are gravitating toward drinks that are healthy and fresh, dessert-inspired, rich, and globally influenced. These flavor preferences open avenues for innovation that can help limited-service restaurants stand out in a highly competitive space.

With major brands like McDonald’s incorporating its CosMc’s drink menu into its stores, and Taco Bell expanding its beverage-focused Live Más Cafe concept, the momentum is undeniable. Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros is a stellar example of growth, as it reported a 6.1 percent same-store sales increase in second quarter this year, due to its wide variety of unique, customizable hot and cold beverages. Starbucks, of course, is the category leader, having built a global empire on craveable, snackable drinks.

Millennials and Gen Z—ages 13 to 44—are at the forefront of the snacking revolution. These generations are flavor seekers, visual eaters, and customization lovers. They’re also the most likely to share their food experiences on social media, which makes “Instagrammable” beverages a critical strategy for brand visibility and foot traffic.

How QSRs Can Innovate

Here are seven beverage trends limited-service restaurants can implement to capture the attention (and dollars) of today’s snackers:

Customization Is King

According to the 2024 Technomic Beverage Consumer Trend Report, 42 percent of consumers aged 18–34 want to customize their drinks. Providing toppings—like whipped cream, flavored syrups, cold foam, or fruit pieces—can elevate the drink experience while increasing ticket size. Dirty Soda Craze

Fueled by Gen Z and social media, dirty sodas—soda mixed with syrup, cream, and ice—are taking menus by storm. Datassential predicts a 244 percent four-year menu growth rate. Easy to make and even easier to market, dirty sodas are a low-cost, high-impact menu addition. Bubble Tea Popularity

With over 690,000 TikTok posts tagged #bubbletea and an over 30 percent four-year menu growth rate, boba is booming. Limited-service restaurants can jump on the trend by offering simple bubble tea options made from pre-prepped pearls, a tea base, flavored syrup, and ice. Blended Indulgences

Smoothies and milkshakes are more than desserts—they’re portable indulgences. Eighty-three percent of consumers say they love or like milkshakes, according to Datassential. Limited-service restaurants can easily introduce these frozen treats using compact behind-the-counter blenders. Creamy Textures

Cold foam, creamers, and whipped toppings are elevating drink texture across hot and cold applications, from lemonade and fruity teas to root beer and smoothies. The highest-scoring new beverage introductions in the past 12 months all included cream, as reported by Datassential in the “Launches & Ratings JAN’25” report. Floral Flavors Blooming

Lavender, hibiscus, and chamomile are migrating from tea bags into modern drink builds. One standout recipe: a Sunrise Hibiscus Iced Tea with grapefruit juice and cold foam creamer, garnished with hibiscus leaves. It’s simple, striking, and delicious. Global Influence, Local Appeal

Drinks like mango lassi (India) and iced horchata (Mexico) resonate with Millennial and Gen Z palates. These globally inspired sips are both approachable and adventurous, helping limited-service restaurants stand out with minimal ingredient investment.

In a landscape where consumers increasingly perceive grocery stores as offering “much better” value (55 percent) than restaurants, limited-service restaurants must innovate to regain their footing. Specialty beverages offer a way to refresh the value proposition—not just in terms of cost, but in experience, convenience, and customization.

Adding just one or two trendy drinks to the menu can reinvigorate a brand, drive traffic between meals, and appeal to a wider audience. To expand interest and generate buzz, limited-service restaurants can easily elevate beverages with toppings, from a whipped topping to a sweet cream cold foam and colorful sprinkles. They can rotate offerings seasonally, bundle beverages with snacks, and promote drink creations across social media to encourage repeat visits.

With minimal equipment and training, and a high potential for return on investment, specialty beverages are not just a trend—they’re the future of snacking in foodservice.

Alyssa Barrett is a Senior Customer Marketing Manager for Rich Products, a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. Rich’s offers limited-service restaurants a wide range of dairy and non-dairy whipped toppings, cold foams, beverage bases, creamers, and the f’real by Rich’s blended frozen beverage program. Foodservice operators can learn more about beverage solutions—including recipe inspiration, trends, and insights—at RichsUSA.com/beverages.