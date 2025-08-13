The news that Starbucks is cutting back on digital metrics and ditching heated sandwiches in a bid to reclaim its “coffee authority” may seem like a footnote in the business pages. But for those watching the QSR industry closely, it signals something deeper: the brands that pioneered the shift to frictionless digital engagement are waking up to its cost. Namely, the slow erosion of human connection and with it, customer loyalty.

At its peak, Starbucks wasn’t just about coffee. It was a third space—between home and work—where people lingered, worked, socialized. It was revolutionary. It helped popularize the notion of “working in a coffee shop.” Now? Many of its stores in the U.S. are stripped of that original spirit, and empty. The pace of life has changed, yes, but so has the in-store experience. The ordering process has been optimized for speed, not soul.

This is the growing dilemma facing brands in physical spaces and particularly for QSRs. The twin pressures of cost-cutting and technological efficiency have driven them to automate, streamline, and digitize nearly everything. But in doing so, many have forgotten what physical experiences uniquely offer: warmth, theater, a sense of place, and people.

If we look to retail, it’s often hard to find an employee at all, let alone ask for another size. Grocery stores are removing fresh counters and fast-food chains are flooding stores with self-serve kiosks. Efficiency is winning. But the experience is dying by a thousand cuts.

And when experience goes, so does foot traffic.

In a world oversaturated with digital noise, physical spaces matter more than ever. They’re where brands can cut through and leave a lasting impression. But only if they’re anchored in something deeper, what we call ownable connectivity. That is, creating a physical experience that is inseparable from the brand’s core identity and values.

The best QSRs understand this and build spaces accordingly.

This kind of “ownable connectivity” can take many forms, but the most effective examples share one thing: they turn brand recognition into active engagement.

Vans, for instance, has embedded skate culture directly into its stores around the world by integrating skateparks into its retail environments, from its recent ramp opening at a London store to its iterations in Huntington Beach and Chicago. These functioning spaces that host events, invite participation and, ultimately, cultivate loyalty.

Nike, too, has found ways to fuse digital and physical interaction. Through events like We Run London and the Nike Run Club app, rather than pushing a product, the brand activates existing behaviors such as urban running,

Even Netflix, the ultimate digital disrupter, has moved into the physical world with the launch of Netflix Houses. Immersive venues where fans can step into the worlds of Stranger Things or Squid Game. It’s a clear sign that even the most digital-first companies see the value in giving people something they can touch, see and experience with others.

There’s no denying that digital has a role. But when it overwhelms, when it replaces rather than enhances human interaction, it doesn’t work. Consumers may appreciate shorter lines, but when they actively choose a physical store over the convenience of online, they’re doing so for a reason.

This shouldn’t be seen as a return to the traditional, but a recognition that physical environments still shape how people feel about the brands they choose. Customers are more likely to return to places that offer clarity, ease and interaction, it’s not just about the products or food they sell

Too many brands still treat physical space primarily as a logistics problem, focused on throughput and efficiency.

It requires more than new interiors. It requires a better understanding of how behaviours have changed. The customer who once picked up a coffee on the way to the office might now be looking for a place to work outside the home. Others might want a break from screens. These shifts call for functional, well-staffed spaces designed with intent.

Rethinking physical experience starts with asking different questions. Should a café feel more like a members-only club? Could a grocery store be a place to learn new skills or try new things, rather than just collect items? What kind of atmosphere supports the way people live now?

That approach doesn’t exclude technology, it just uses it in the right way. Used well, digital tools can support better service and smarter design. But when they are put there simply in the name of speed, it comes at the price of experience.

Earlier this year, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz said: “People all over the world are longing for human connection … We are a company that is steeped in humanity.”

The brands that thrive in the next five years will not be those with the most efficient digital systems, but those that recognize what their physical spaces are really for—and who they’re really for.

Jon Blakeney is the Group Managing Director at I-AM. Jon is a serial entrepreneur and a designer of highly compelling experiential retail spaces. He has led design projects for a number of market-leading brands, and is an acknowledged authority on brand strategy and identity. His belief that creativity and business acumen are ideal bedfellows has delivered great success, both for his own businesses and those of his clients. Also recognised and respected as a design pioneer in London’s restaurant scene, Jon’s expertise and experience transcend multiple industry sectors.