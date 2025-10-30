Brian Niccol wants to be clear on one topic: “Back to Starbucks” is not a slogan; it’s an “enduring model for growth.” The distinction, the CEO explained Wednesday during Starbucks’ Q4 earnings, being the brand’s turnaround won’t include any sole fix or banner theme. “It’s going to be driven by our partners in our stores,” Niccol said, “and it’s for every access mode that people want to experience Starbucks.”

It’s been just over year since Niccol, the former Chipotle head, unveiled this roots-driven model of getting “back to what we do best.” And Starbucks feels Q4 marked a turning point as the company posted its first positive period in seven quarters with global same-store sales growth of 1 percent. Its North American company-operated business was flat.

On a two-year view, Starbucks’ global same-store sales were negative 6 percent and traffic 7 percent below the line (it improved 1 percent in Q4). North America saw a 1 percent lift in ticket and a 1 percent decline in traffic to get to a two-year stack of negative 6 percent comps and minus 11 percent traffic alongside ticket growth of 5 percent.

Starbucks said it more than tripled the percentage of U.S. corporate stores with positive transaction comps in Q4 from a year ago, with comparative traffic improving across all regions and dayparts. Morning transactions were even and outpaced the chain’s overall recovery.

Notably, U.S. same-store sales turned positive in September, led by transactions, and remained so through October.

The reason management felt Q4 signaled a meaningful inflection, though, especially in the U.S., owed to a few points.

Last quarter, Starbucks pulled the curtain back on a $500 million refreshed labor approach called the “Green Apron Service Model.” It marked the chain’s largest operating standards and customer service investment in 54 years of history and was intended to roll throughout the year, beginning in mid-August. The shift focuses on employee numbers, labor hours, peak coverage, and deployment of resources within stores.

Starbucks reassessed and extended hours of operations for about half of its company fleet as well, and nearly all are now open consistently at or before 5 a.m. The company expanded rosters and added more partners to the floor at the right times, Niccol said.

With the changes in tow, Starbucks saw record low hourly employee turnover in Q4 and materially better customer experience metrics. The company in tandem also launched a “Smart Queue” sequencing algorithm. Since, more than 80 percent of U.S. corporate stores have posted café service times averaging 4 minutes or less, even with greater transaction volumes stemming from Starbucks’ always-anticipated fall menu lineup. Average drive-thru service times were below its 4-minute target and mobile order and pay remained “highly accurate and on time,” Niccol said. Additionally, delivery grew nearly 30 percent, year-over-year, and eclipsed $1 billion in sales for the full fiscal calendar.

Niccol added Starbucks’ measure for brand affinity accelerated in Q4 to its highest point since 2023, and the chain’s ranking as customers’ first choice hit a five-year record high. The biggest gains flowed from service time, connection, and care perceptions. Value scores strengthened as well across all generations.

Again, Niccol noted, this leapt from a few angles but started with the service change and built off moves like the condiment bar returning, Sharpie messages on cups, efforts to simplify pricing architecture, and Starbucks’ decision to eliminate an extra charge for non-dairy milks. “We know our value equation extends beyond pricing,” he said. “And when we provide great customer service alongside handcrafted personalized beverages made with high-quality ingredients, we provide unmatched value to our customers.”

As Niccol has shared with investors before, he wants Starbucks to “become the world’s best customer service company.” That was a gap he encountered when he joined. A recent update was to pilot an assistant store manager role and Starbucks now plans to simplify unit-level reporting from nearly two dozen metrics to a scorecard of five KPIs that correlate to comps growth: a focus on the customer, partner, transactions, inventory availability, and food safety.

A Green Apron Light

There’s reason to be optimistic, Niccol continued, and to keep investing along these employee-centric fronts. September was the first full month of Green Apron service in the U.S. and Starbucks CFO Catherine Smith said momentum has held.

Q4 was the U.S.’ fourth consecutive period of comps improvement as the company works to rebuild its transaction base and focus on improving its value proposition. Smith said Starbucks saw transaction-led comp sales growth approaching 1 percent in September with the service change taking hold (and fall beverages boosting traffic). That’s continued through October.

Think of the broader impact this way, Niccol said: “Back to Starbucks” is about the definition of a brand. And the soul of Starbucks has always been around connection and craft.

Where it drifted most in recent years, however, was in cafes and with the way it handled mobile orders. Niccol said the latter distracted employees from executing in the drive-thru, café, and even delivery.

Starbucks hopes to uplift 1,000 stores by the end of next year.

So Starbucks’ Green Apron adjustment “support[s] the simple idea of what makes Starbucks a Starbucks,” he said.

That connection can happen in any channel. “Back to Starbucks is a reference around the whole brand proposition,” Niccol said. “And it gets us, I think, centered on providing a great customer service experience, which separates this brand from everybody else. The foundation is this customer connection. I think the visible transformation, you’ll see in our uplifts, but I think you’ll also experience it when you interact with our baristas and our coffee house leaders.”

It’s freed employees up, he continued, to get back to focusing on moving toward customers and providing hospitality and customization. “It’s holistic,” Niccol said. “And what I love about it is I see it really playing out nicely in transactions right now.”

Starbucks implemented Green Apron over three phases during the back half of August. Meaning the brand is just about two months in. Niccol said it’s proven to gain week-to-week as teams get used to operating with additional hours and larger rosters. There’s also an element of hiring.

And then there’s a trigger of giving customers an experience over and over again so they realize it’s not a one-off moment. “This is now the new way they’re going to experience Starbucks,” Niccol explained.

The best evidence he has, Niccol said, is the initial 650 pilot stores continue to outpace the rest of Starbucks’ company-operated system.

“So I’m optimistic that what’s going to happen is, over time, as our rosters get populated, our teams get more reps with the additional investment.”

Niccol was asked on Wednesday’s call if the effort “was done fairly defensively,” or to address day one issues versus being an offensive, traffic-driving program. When Niccol was hired in August 2024, he had an incoming hypothesis stores weren’t staffed properly and units weren’t sorting orders correctly or sequencing them between the drive-thru, mobile order, and café. That, he said, turned out to be accurate.

What was required then was the Smart Queue technology to better sequence orders and for Starbucks to increase staffing so employees could focus on stations, whether that was the drive-thru, drink creation, or paying attention to customers—down to the granular detail of greeting people who come in and giving them a great experience at handoff.

Starbucks started by adding staffing in the morning and then brought it over to afternoons. There’s been a correlation in how this change helped boost early business, where Starbucks observed consistent improvement in the number of transactions delivered per 15 minutes. Staffing today is no longer whittling down to a minimum once you get to 11 a.m. or noon as well.

“It was a combination of fixing some missteps and then putting us on the offensive because I believe we’re best positioned to provide the best experience in the industry,” he said.

Niccol said guest feedback has followed as hoped. “It is as simple as being greeted when you walk into our stores,” he added. “And that has changed, I think, people’s perceptions pretty quickly.”

Niccol, who directed Taco Bell before Chipotle, said he’s never worked in a frequency business quite like Starbucks. So you get to see the reaction quickly. And being a social brand—a reality that has its positives and not so positives—people generally talk about Starbucks and what it’s doing. Spun differently, the word will get out.

Operationally, as Starbucks performs better at peak, it’s also unlocked more hours, which led to it being able to open an hour earlier. Niccol expects Phase 2 or 3, or however it might get labeled, to unfold based on learnings instead of the course correct the initial rollout was.

And once the flywheel gets going, experience will mount for employees and, thus, customers. “And then, I think the transactions build in our results,” Niccol said.

Starbucks new design focuses on warmer, more welcoming tones.

Visual changes, store closures, and more

For the most part, Starbucks focused on three investments in 2025. One was the customer service lever. Second was improving the look and feel of stores. Lastly, it wanted to “get back into culture” with an overhauled marketing and innovation calendar.

Starbucks shared in September it was going to shutter restaurants as part of a restructuring plan that included hundreds of layoffs. The company retracted by 107 restaurant net in Q4, ending with 40,990 globally. That included 627 closures, with more than 90 percent of those being in North America. Starbucks exited the period with 16,864 U.S. restaurants and 8,011 in China. That compared to 16,941 and 7,596, respectively, this time a year ago.

Niccol said the reality was Starbucks realized it was operating locations “that didn’t demonstrate a viable path to profitability or create a warm welcoming space for our customers and partners.” It led to a roughly 1 percent retraction of company stores on a net basis.

“With a healthier base of coffee houses,” he said, “we see meaningful opportunity for growth. We’re taking a disciplined approach to how, where, and what we build to improve both the customer experience and unit economics.”

Starbucks is piloting a new prototype with lower build costs and optimized space utilization it said will still deliver the full, brand-aligned experience. In September, the company converted a pickup-only location in New York to a small format of the design

Meanwhile, Starbucks will accelerate its “uplift” renovation program. As of Q4, it completed nearly 70 of those, which lean on warm fixtures, texture, and improved seating. They’ve mostly shown up in New York and Southern California. “It’s a small sample size,” Niccol said, “but we are encouraged by the improvements to sales and transactions we’ve seen to date.”

Starbucks’ goal remains to complete more than 1,000 by the end of fiscal 2026.

Regarding marketing, the chain launched Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes on the heels of its fall buzz. Customers today can add protein to more than 90 percent of drinks.

Niccol said protein, specifically, turned in strong value scores. It’s also leading to low-frequency rewards customers visiting more often. Expect a “steady pace” of stage-gated innovation in 2026.

Starbucks will also introduce an up-level bake case with new artisanal products and elevated service wares to mirror its coffee house vibe. And building on the company’s recent matcha reformulation, Niccol said, Starbucks plans to optimize and improve its matcha menu with more customizable offerings. He hinted rewards and mobile app improvements are coming, too, as well as “new brand activations.”

Starbucks’ 90-day active Rewards member base grew 1 percent, both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to 34.2 million members. This was led, Smith said, by higher reengagement and fueled by guests returning for seasonal favorites and new offerings as part of the company’s fall launch. Transactions among this cohort also continued to improve in Q4, and Starbucks’ intentional shift away from last year’s discounting strategies drove a healthier mix of non-discounted transactions.

Non-Starbucks Rewards transactions (a key talking point as well when Niccol arrived) grew year-over-year in Q4 for the second consecutive period.

Smith added travel was a bright spot, with airports delivering positive transaction and ticket growth in the quarter. College and university stores also hit year-over-year expansion.

Headed into 2026, as initiatives continue to roll, Niccol said Starbucks understands the larger growth in beverage and how the category has filled with competitors of late, from Luckin to Dutch Bros to 7 Brew and beyond. It just means Starbucks will need to stomp the pedal. “And our best offense is to make sure that we stand for the craft around our coffee and drinks and food, and then the customer connection and experience that we provide,” he said. “The good news is we provide all the access modes that all these new emerging concepts provide. I already have the biggest drive-thru coffee chain in America. I already have the biggest mobile order and digital coffee business in America. And I also have the biggest cafe coffee business in America.”

“And one thing I learned early in my career is scale matters,” Niccol continued. “And we have scale in all those access points. And then we also, I believe, have a unique positioning around the craft and connection and the customer experience that we provide. So what I believe is we got to be on our best offense, and I think competition will make us better.”