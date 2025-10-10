Aks Sethi was blown away the first time he visited Chipotle in 2014.

The entrepreneur was already four years into Thai Chili, a sit-down restaurant based in Gilbert, Arizona, with around 90 items, beer and wine, and authentic recipes that hearken back to the streets of Thailand. But the trip to the QSR giant was enough to inspire him to enter the then-booming fast-casual segment.

Sethi had enough data to know what people ordered the most, and he and his team were able to translate that into a simpler menu involving curries, noodles, rice, stir-fry, and a few appetizers and snacks on the side.

The spinoff, called Thai Chili 2go, debuted in Queen Creek, Arizona, in May 2015. The response was overwhelming, Sethi recalls.

“It was outstanding,” says Sethi, founder and CEO. “We of course had to fine-tune a lot of things along the way because we were coming from a sit-down restaurant. We had no idea. When it’s quick serve, people expect it to be counter service and they’re waiting. There’s no servers bussing tables, offering drinks and appetizers, and then the entrees. It was a different adjustment, but of course, we pivoted and we created a lot of great systems.”

The core of Thai Chili 2go, Sethi says, is its simplicity. The chain has seen many first-timers play it safe by ordering the Pad Thai, which the CEO describes as a “delicious fine balance with the sweet and tartness of tamarind and tomatoes.” Additionally, earlier this year, the company launched rice bowls, a $9 option that can be upgraded with a protein and is faring well during the lunch daypart.

“We welcome all,” the CEO says. “We want to break that barrier, and we want you to try the food, the cuisine, and it’s easy to order. If you’re ordering a curry, all you have to do is you pick your curry, you pick your protein, pick your spice level, and white or brown rice. So it’s easy to order.”

While the casual Thai Chili brand shuttered in 2022 because of the pandemic, Thai Chili 2go lives on and is continuing to grow. In the past 10 years, the chain has expanded to 16 units, with another three scheduled to open later this year, as of early August. Three more are expected to debut in the first two quarters of 2026.

The chain has a franchise opportunity available, but none have opened yet. Sethi adds that Thai Chili 2go receives about 10 to 12 inquiries per month. He attributes much of the interest to out-of-state consumers visiting schools like the University of Arizona and Arizona State and then trying the brand’s Thai food.

The strategy is to keep Arizona as a corporate market and push it to 30 to 35 restaurants in the state.

“We have built a great team, and we keep on building upon it to support that,” Sethi says. “So it’s a good corporate state. We want to hold. It’s a home state for us, and then strategically having good partnerships—with operating partners and franchise opportunities—we are willing to explore at this point going forward.”

The chain has the proper infrastructure to accelerate growth too. Early into the concept’s development, the company recognized the need for uniformity, so it set up a commissary in one of its bigger restaurants. Last year, the brand upgraded to a state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot commissary geared for further growth.

Additionally, about a decade ago, Thai Chili 2go created its own supply chain via sister company Amaya Trading, which provides full-service manufacturing and importing solutions not only for Thai Chili 2go, but other restaurant brands as well. The company also puts much investment into human capital and develops its GMs and assistant managers by promoting internally.

“It’s like Thai Chili 2go in itself is in its own universe. It’s a fully integrated supply chain, commissary, and the restaurant group that functions today,” Sethi says.

Sethi describes the chain as a suburban brand that performs well in neighborhoods and appeals to families as well as an increasing number of Gen Z customers. The company eyes inline locations that range from 1,500 to 1,800 square feet—with about 1,200 square feet used for the kitchen—although the brand has gone as big as 2,200 to 2,400 square feet. The look and feel of the restaurant is “extremely welcoming,” Sethi says. The interior isn’t overpowering with Thai culture.

Thai Chili 2go is also a tech-forward company. It uses Thanx for its app and rewards program and Toast for its POS system. And true to its name, off-premises mixes about 60 to 70 percent, with third-party delivery accounting for about 35 to 40 percent. Inside stores, Thai Chili 2go partnered with GRUBBR to power kiosks (each store has at least two). Sethi emphasizes that this new channel isn’t meant to eliminate the human element; it’s more about improving the experience for guests, who feel better about using devices in the post-COVID environment. Kiosks also help with increasing average check.

While Sethi appreciates the typical sitdown, mom-and-pop Thai dining destination, he believes there’s much room to grow in serving guests who want the cuisine on-the-go.

“In the last 10 to 15 years I’ve seen, absolutely, Thai cuisine is more, I’ll say, famous and getting more approachable,” Sethi says. “And I think that’s where we see ourselves. I don’t see the gaps in Thai cuisine all over the U.S., but I do see [gaps in] fast, approachable, quick-serve, Thai QSR concept, and that’s where we see us filling that gap, hopefully in a neighborhood near to you.”