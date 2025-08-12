Recently, Starbucks announced a phasing out of its mobile order and pickup-only outlets as they “lack warmth.” At least 1,000 of its cafés in the U.S. will revamped by the end of next year, following the promise of the biggest human capital investment in the company’s history in June.

In a year that started with retailers in the U.S. cutting (or announcing plans to cut) more than 75,000 jobs, the announcement was a welcome reminder how much in QSR and brand interaction is about human connection.

Yes, automation and offloading manpower can offer a perceived boost to productivity and minimise costs. But this approach misses the point: people will always be integral to QSR. Customers crave human interaction, ritual and experience, especially as our lives are increasingly digital. So, bringing humanity back to the fore is more important than ever for leaders in the sector.

Luxury brands do this well—think of the high-end hotel approach that caters to a customer’s every wish, for example; or LVMH investing in a historic villa in Cannes to host personised events and experiences. But there are many ways to boost the connection between the customer and the people serving them. For QSR businesses, it’s about knowing what works for them. The little gestures and design details that make for a more personal and personable experience could be the difference between growing relevance and losing out.

Put community first

An integral part of building that human relationship is community—fostering a sense of togetherness that chimes with customers and strengthens long-term loyalty. Often, it’s about introducing little events or rituals that bring people together.

The Italian custom of “caffè sospeso,” is a wonderful illustration of this approach. A customer orders one coffee but pays for two. Then the bartender passes on the paid-for coffee to the next customer. This is not seen as an act of charity but as the infectious intention of sharing a pleasure. Such rituals don’t take much but are uniquely human. It’s why Starbucks’ use of first names was so integral to its initial success. Other QSR companies need to discover what those moments could look like for them. Is it a freebie given without expectation? Or is it loyalty scheme that lets customers pay things forward to friends? Looking at your business through the lens of community is a great start.

Authentic brand ambassadorship

To do this effectively, though, brands need a truly empowered team that embodies the business’ values and actively connects with the wider community. Beyond product knowledge, employees should align with the brand’s mission, aesthetics, and storytelling, fostering authentic engagement with customers.

Much like British cosmetics retailer Lush encourages staff to express their personalities and ethics, investing in employees as brand ambassadors ensures every interaction feels genuine, connected, and culturally relevant. Apple was a pioneer in this area—in its Genius Bar, employees are problem solvers, educators, and brand evangelists, offering both technical support and customer education.

QSR brands need to see employees for what they are—their biggest advocate—and allow them to express this in different ways.

Balance technology with humanity

While technology can enhance efficiency in this equation, it cannot replicate the emotional aspects of such human interaction. Technology should always support, not replace them. Many quick-service chains have a great opportunity to drive personalisation through technology and data, whether high-end or mid-market. Imagine a customer’s favourite drink being prepared as they walk through the door; or a conscientious shop assistant knowing exactly when a customer last came and what limited-edition drink they might be most interested in. It’s about blending technology with genuine human care.

The key here is for brands to consider the data they have and consider how it can really help them look after customers better.

Design for human gesture

While human capital is one of the most important aspects of a more human customer experience, QSR spaces can also be designed to enhance human gestures and interaction. Looking outside of the sector, brands like Rapha turn their retail spaces into more than just stores – they’re club houses, event spaces that curate an atmosphere or vibe that blends expertise, camaraderie and brand storytelling.

But it’s also the intentionally designed smaller gestures that count. For a long time, McDonald’s had counters with built-in ledges, so that staff had to hand over a tray in a more personal gesture than sliding it across. Or for L’Occitane, FutureBrand changed the way that employees shared scent samples with customers—from a potentially off-putting on-skin spritz or a throwaway paper strip to a friendship-bracelet-style keepsake. Such little enhancements can add up to a hugely improved impression and an individual customer that feels valued and seen.

So, whether it’s the big store redesign or adding the small delights into a customer’s journey, growing person-to-person interaction should become a key priority for every QSR business —and the humans working for at those businesses will always be at the very heart of it.

George Gottl is Chief Creative Officer, Spatial Design at FutureBrand, where he has produced revolutionary consumer experience environments for such clients as Bentley, SKII InterContinental Hotels Group, McDonald’s, NIKE, Bloomingdale’s, Sephora, H&M, and Tate Modern.