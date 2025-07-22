Coco Playa is Ryan Feghali’s first non-franchise restaurant industry venture. Founded almost a year ago, the single-unit concept serves a wide range of coffees, dirty sodas, and fruity refreshers under the San Diego sun.

“We applied a lot of what we learned in the franchising world to Coco Playa, but there’s also a lot of learning that came with it. So far, it’s been great,” Feghali says.

Headquarters: San Diego, CA

Year Started: June 1, 2024

Annual Sales: $1,300,000

Total Units: 1

Feghali is a second-generation franchisee, helping out in the Little Caesars units that his father opened in 1986 in Bakersfield, California. His father immigrated from Lebanon, and, Feghali says, “As typical immigrant families do, they have their full families working in the businesses that they’re trying to build, so I got to witness him and his brothers all helping grow the business.” His family still runs 15 locations.

As a child, Feghali would assist when needed, but he recounts, “I told myself that I’m going to go to college and I’m going to work in something else. I’m not going to work in this space.” After getting an MBA at UC San Diego and working in advertising and finance, Feghali worked 80-hour weeks behind an office desk while his family members continued to grow their franchising locations.

Come register for our second Franchisee Power Hour, where you’ll have direct access to two leading operators for an hour of insight, collaboration, and networking. REGISTER HERE

“I was looking at everybody else having so much fun expanding their businesses and restaurants, moving to multiple cities,” says Feghali, “and I realized that maybe it wouldn’t be so bad… I mean I know the [franchising] business!” Once he was drawn back into the QSR world, Feghali, his cousin Jeoffrey Feghali, and Johnny Baklini formed Cedars Group and bought two Little Caesars units for sale in 2016 in Yuma, Arizona.

Today, he is at 33 restaurants across Oregon, Arizona, and California, which includes his Little Caesars units as well as a handful of Jersey Mike’s locations, along with his newest creation, Coco Playa.

The concept was founded by Cedars Group and Gabe and George Chammas, whom Feghali notes as two of his long-time close friends and business partners.

The idea for the brand arose while Feghali was dining with the Chammases in February 2023, talking about the possibility of franchising for either coffee brands or cookie brands, but could not find a passionate fit. ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’ was the answer the trio left the table with.

MORE: Hear Ryan’s thoughts on franchising, opportunity. and what the year ahead holds for operators

“In the franchising world, you deal with operations: the marketing is handled for you, the supply chain, the packaging, the branding,” he says. “Whereas, when you’re doing it yourself, there’s a learning curve and you have to figure it out yourself. It’s pretty dang hard, but it’s actually pretty fun.”

Coco Playa opened in June 2024 with the goal of “empower[ing] our community through happiness and energy,” says Feghali. By combining the “ultimate feel-good and the ultimate pick-me-up of sugar and caffeine,” the team aimed to “elevat[e] our customer experience and customer service to create moments of joy with every interaction.”

Coco Playa is located in a heavily trafficked area of the bustling Old Town neighborhood of San Diego.

The location has no dining room but instead a walk-up window, a dual-lane drive-thru, and an outdoor patio. In lieu of a typical drive-thru speaker, an employee standing outside personally takes orders and offers recommendations. Of the customer, says Feghali, “Who knows what’s going on in that person’s day when they pull up, but all we know is that they want something to energize them or something to satisfy their sweet tooth. We know that sometimes when [a customer will] pull up, they might not be doing so great, but after they leave, we want them to be doing fantastic.”

While Coco Playa was in its infancy and its partners were searching for ways to innovate, Feghali decided to add dirty sodas to its lineup. Dirty soda is a mixture of soda, coffee creamer, and flavored syrups, adding a fun option for an espresso-free drink break.

“The perfect equation was formed: energizing coffee, crave-worthy cookies, refreshing dirty sodas, and the thing that brings it all together, which is a team that’s dedicated to putting smiles on people’s faces,” he says. “We like to say that the result is a place where every visit feels like a beachy escape, and every sip or bite makes your day just a little bit brighter.”

Laguna (hazelnut white mocha), Venice (chocolate macadamia shaken espresso), and Newport (almond roca coco mocha) are fun plays on classic California shores. Coco Playa’s dirty soda lineup is even quirkier, such as the Dew’d Where’s My Car?, which is a Mountain Dew with blue raspberry and coco crème mix-ins.

With so many flavor options and add-on choices, Feghali says that the employees are all well-versed in the menu to help first-timers discover their new drink of choice (or to help frequent customers navigate towards a tasty new combination). Coco Playa also incorporates amusing and creative seasonal offers, such as The Demi, a coconut/raspberry/pineapple ode to the dirty soda-loving stars of reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Coco Playa is located in a heavily trafficked area of the bustling Old Town neighborhood of San Diego, near a multitude of coffee chain competition. “You put enough sugar in your coffee, it’s not going to taste that different from the next coffee place,” says Feghali. “What people are really striving for is that interaction where the customers get recognized by the employees. It becomes more than just the product that we’re serving, but the experience that we’re giving.”