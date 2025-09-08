I get it, printing prices are high, and as a business owner, you need to trim those costs wherever you can. Printing restaurant menus can vary widely in cost depending on style, finish, and order size. Bulk orders of standard paper menus often run between 30 cents and $1.50 per piece, while mid-sized orders of around 250 menus typically range from $1.50 to $2.50 each. Premium options such as laminated, waterproof, or specialty menus can cost significantly more, often between $5 and $10 per menu. On average, most restaurants should expect to spend 50 cents to $3 per menu for typical print runs, with prices decreasing as order quantities increase.

One common place to cut this cost is by ditching the printed menu for your customers. In comes the QR Code. You are already maintaining a website with your menu; why not direct your customers there when they sit down? Chances are good they have already perused the menu online before coming, and they most likely have their phones out and open.

But I want to stop you before you go this route. And yes, I might be with the Boomers on this one, but it’s not for the reason you think.

Seeing a Lay of the Land

Diners are going to be using their cell phones to see the menu, which means scrolling up, scrolling down, going to different sections, and possibly missing whole sections altogether. Here is a case in point, and it comes from my own experience. A week ago, I went out to dinner with a group of two friends. Upon seating ourselves, we noticed that there were coasters with a QR code on them and an arrow that pointed it out, stating: menu.

I will say, the coasters had been placed over in the corner of the table, near the condiments, and as we had been told to seat ourselves, we did not have our silverware yet, and did not see a server yet—we were unaware that the QR menu even existed. We were waiting patiently to be brought our menus. It was only by happenstance that I grabbed the coaster and saw the QR code and passed that along to my two friends at the table.

Phones out, we scanned. We were in the city and the reception was pretty good in this location, but we had sat in the back corner of the restaurant so we could gab to each other in relative peace, and in case our middle-aged woman antics got too rowdy. (I digress) The point is, the menu took a bit longer than usual to load. Once in there, I scrolled down to the salads, not to bore you, but I do an extremely low-carb diet because of an autoimmune disorder, and this place was known for its pretzels. Once I was at the salad section, I just stopped and picked one. I put my phone down and carried on my conversation.

Our waitress came over and took our drink order. One friend ordered a mixed drink, another ordered a hot chocolate. I remarked, “Where did you see that?” She said, in the ‘drinks’ section. I had missed that section. Now I’m back on my phone and scrolling up, scrolling down, not seeing it, feeling the eyes of the server on me. It was my social anxiety nightmare. I gave up and asked if she had any herbal tea, and just ordered that.

She smiled and told me she would bring me a tea. She then asked if we had wanted any appetizers or soups. Again, I had completely missed the soups. My two companions got back on their phones and scrolled to where the appetizers were and decided between a pretzel and a topping, while I again loaded this thing back up to try and find the soups.

All it said was “Soup of the Day”. Closing the app, I asked, “And what is the soup of the day?” I was told that it was on the chalkboard near the bar when I came in. Facepalm. It was corn chowder, definitely not something I could have with my diet restrictions, but it did sound delicious. I thought to myself, if the point of having the QR code is to be able to update the menu on the fly, why isn’t the daily offering being updated then?

We enjoyed ourselves at the table and waited for our food. It came, it was delicious. We watched another table’s order come over, and both of the women saw an item that they thought looked interesting. Again, they got out their phones and stated that if they had seen that tab and clicked on it, they might have ordered it. While they did this, I started to think, what had I missed? I pulled the website back up and noticed some drinks I might have liked to try; they were under a different link. Was this restaurant losing money because we didn’t see everything in front of us, and the constant scrolling up and down was causing us to miss things? Apparently, they had tons of beers on tap, and this was what they were known for. Now, I’m not a beer drinker, but I did not even see or glean that at all when I first looked at the menu.

So what do the studies say?

If you Google this question quickly, “Do customers spend more when dining out with a real menu or a QR code menu?” you may see the Google AI state that customers “may spend more when ordering through technology like QR codes.” As a business owner, this may be all the proof you need. However, it is important to understand where that data is coming from. The source? An article on a website called “sundayapp.com”. This website sells digital payment and ordering for restaurants. Basically, their business model depends on you thinking you will make more with a QR code versus a traditional menu, and they have a product to offer you.

If you truly want to see a more unbiased study, you are going to need to go digging past the traditional Google search and head over to Google Scholar to find some research studies. The Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Management did run a study in their December 2024 Volume 61 issue: Deciphering the dilemma: The surprising impact of QR code menus on diminishing customer loyalty.

The research in this article explored QR code menus and their influence on customer loyalty compared to traditional printed menus. The study showed, while QR codes provide benefits such as cost savings, operational efficiency, and contactless hygiene, they are often perceived as inconvenient due to the extra time, effort, and disruption they require, especially for customers who value social interaction during dining. Across two studies, the findings showed that QR code menus reduced customer loyalty by increasing perceptions of inconvenience, with this effect being stronger among customers with a high need for interaction. The study highlighted the tension between technological efficiency and customer experience, suggesting that restaurants should balance digital and traditional options to retain loyalty while reaping the benefits of digitalization.

Should you ditch the tech?

So, does this mean you should ditch your QR code completely? Not exactly. I firmly believe the QR code has its place. Customers want to check out your website, and this provides an easy way to navigate to it. Younger generations like to use their phones at the table, and this can keep them engaged. For older generations or those who want a traditional menu, make that option available. Maybe there is a balance; if you have someone in the office who is able to update the website on the fly every night, use the QR code as a way to manage your specials, while keeping a physical chalkboard in the room as well. Customers can see there are specials on the board and navigate over to the website to read them easily at their table.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurant sales slipped to $98.3 billion in July, down 0.4 percent from June, marking the second decline in three months after only a modest uptick in June. This downward trend shows consumers are pulling back on restaurant spending, even as overall retail spending outside restaurants continues to rise.

With consumers cutting back on spending at sit-down restaurants, operators need to focus on maximizing their average check per cover. Technology will remain part of the dining landscape, but if offering traditional menus helps reduce friction and boost sales, it may be worth reintroducing them as a way to protect the bottom line.

And let me end on this more personal note, had our table seen the menu item that the other table ordered, it would have easily covered the cost of printing our menus for the evening.

Shannon McNamara has spent more than 25 years wrangling pixels as a graphic and web design professional and even did a tour of duty as Associate Dean of Graphic Design. These days, she spends her weekends and evenings wrangling two children while moonlighting as a freelance writer and podcaster. She’s also publishing her first novel as a serial on Substack, because why query the book when you can publish one chapter at a time under constant reader surveillance?