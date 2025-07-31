Wingstop’s comps were negative in Q2, but the chain didn’t express much disappointment with the results. In fact, CEO Michael Skipworth described it as another example of the brand’s resiliency and capability of becoming a top 10 global brand.

Why the confidence? First, negative results are a rare occurrence. It’s only happened three times since Wingstop went public in 2015—Q1 2017, Q2 2022, and now Q2 2025. Comps dropped 1.9 percent this past quarter.

Second, while the chain acknowledged it’s experiencing some softness with lower income and Hispanic consumers, the real story is that the fast casual is just competing against its own greatness at this point. In Q2, Wingstop lapped 28.7 percent same-store sales growth in 2024 and a 16.8 percent comp in 2023, both of which were primarily driven by transactions. The company expects to return to positivity in Q3 as compares get easier.

Systemwide sales grew 13.9 percent to $1.3 billion for the quarter, pushing Wingstop past $5 billion over the last 12 months.

One of the best signs of Wingstop’s future is demand for development, which is “the strongest it’s ever been,” according to Skipworth. The chain opened 129 net new restaurants globally in Q2, a nearly 20 percent growth rate and the highest number of stores opened in a single quarter in company history. This was also the brand’s fourth straight quarter of opening 100 or more net new units.

Wingstop has opened 255 net new outlets in the first half of 2025, which is as many as it opened during the entire year in 2023. Over 95 percent of these store debuts are from existing franchisees reinvesting in the business.

“We’re really encouraged by the pace of development we’re seeing in 2025,” Skipworth said during Wingstop’s Q2 earnings call. ” … We think it’s a pretty powerful statement towards the strength of the unit economics and the strength of the returns.”

The restaurants in Q2 opened across 46 states.

“So pretty diversified development for us,” said CFO Alex Kaleida. “And so I wouldn’t really say anything was concentrated by any means in any certain market or area.”

In response to delivering record high unit growth in Q2, Wingstop updated its annual guidance again to 17 percent to 18 percent, up from the original 14 percent to 15 percent. This updated projection implies net new units of between 435 to 460 globally. The fast casual is working off of a pipeline that has grown to the highest level of sold restaurant commitments on record.

The unit economics continue to attract franchisees. In three years, AUVs have increased more than $500,000 to over $2 million. Meanwhile, it costs $500,000 to build a Wingstop, and operators are seeing unlevered cash-on-cash returns of over 70 percent.

Wingstop hasn’t seen an impact from stores cannibalizing each other either.

“I think we’ve got a pretty well-thought-out development strategy,” Skipworth said. “We refer to them as playbooks built down to the market level that really outlined kind of the sequencing, and who we are growing with in each market that map us to the broader opportunity we believe we have here in the U.S. business. And we always look at and measure if there’s any impact to other restaurants.”

Wingstop finished Q2 with 2,818 restaurants systemwide. It’s on pace to reach 3,000 global stores before the end of the year after surpassing 2,000 in 2023.

The brand’s long-term goal is to reach 6,000-plus restaurants in the U.S.—up from the previous 4,000-plus goal—and to hit $3 million in AUV. At this pace, Wingstop would reach that mark in less than a decade.

“Within these playbooks, we have a lot of data down to pens on maps, trade areas identified as well as predictions of sales both restaurant level as well as what the market can see,” Kaleida says. “So I think that shows in how we set these new targets, our confidence in scaling this beyond our existing range.”

The international business is a key contributor to growth as well. In Q2, Wingstop opened its first restaurant in Sydney, Australia, joining other new international markets that are opening at levels surpassing domestic AUVs. Established trade areas are performing well too; a recent U.K.-based opening shattered the recent record global weekly sales, surpassing a previous high set in Kuwait.

Later this year, Wingstop will open its first restaurants in Italy and the Netherlands, with several more areas in the pipeline. In June, Wingstop hosted its International Summit in Toronto where franchisees and employees from around the world came together to connect and share successes.

“It was especially rewarding to see our more seasoned brand partners share insights and advice with those newer to the brand, delivering confidence into the playbook we are executing. But what stood out most, the passion for the brand is real, and it’s growing fast,” Skipworth said.