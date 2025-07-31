Wingstop has a dream of $3 million AUV and 6,000-plus restaurants in the U.S., and the company’s latest Smart Kitchen rollout has already proven to be one of the biggest keys to reaching those lofty benchmarks.

The technology—which forecasts demand and replaces paper chits with digital touch-screen displays—is now live in 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. Wingstop is on track for a full system launch by the end of 2025.

It takes about four weeks of implementation to begin seeing ticket times around 10 minutes, a dramatic improvement from the previous 18 to 20 minutes. Additionally, the 160-plus units in the Dallas-Fort Worth market have hit the fourth-month mark and are earning meaningfully higher same-store sales growth relative to control units—all without additional advertising toward the consumer. Restaurants with the Smart Kitchen are also experiencing guest satisfaction scores that are eight points higher.

“The Wingstop Smart Kitchen is clearly delivering the game-changing expectations that we established, enabling operational excellence, elevating the guest experience and fueling growth,” CEO Michael Skipworth said during Wingstop’s Q2 earnings call.

The Smart Kitchen is improving all dayparts, particularly during lunch and late-night, which is an “untapped opportunity for us,” Skipworth said. The idea is that quicker service is encouraging guests to come more often, meaning Wingstop could start competing with more QSR peers throughout the day.

This is true for delivery too. Wait times can be in excess of 40 minutes, but with the new technology, Wingstop is unlocking delivery times under 30 minutes on the third-party delivery marketplaces. For restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, year-over-year sales growth in the delivery channel is outpacing the U.S. average growth by mid-single digits.

“What’s more, our brand partners see the impact of the kitchen operating platform in their team member experience and training, guest feedback as well as insight from the new reporting capabilities, all contributing to enhanced profitability,” Skipworth said. “I can’t tell you how many brand partners have told me how much they love the new system, and how much of a game changer it is for their restaurant operations. But most importantly, the results we are seeing from the Wingstop Smart Kitchen are exactly what we had anticipated and are validating the opportunities we have within our strategy supporting our long-term target of scaling AUVs to $3 million.”

Wingstop plans to take advantage of the increased attention to the lunch and late-night daypart by leaning on its Chicken Sandwich, which over-indexes in the afternoon, and its new Crispy Chicken Tenders.

The latter has seen strong guest engagement, especially with new customers. The tenders have resulted in higher new guest retention and guest satisfaction scores compared to the previous version and are driving reactivation of lapsed users at a level Wingstop hasn’t seen with any menu innovation in the past two years. The number of new and reactivated guests has tripled since launch, compared to the run rate at the end of 2024.

“I don’t know that we necessarily need any new products,” said Skipworth, referencing how Wingstop will leverage the new attention toward lunch and late night. “But as we think about those two dayparts—lunch or late night—there could just be things we do with combos and packaging that position existing products in a way that drive engagement with guests.”

The impact of Smart Kitchens comes as Wingstop’s same-store sales dropped 1.9 percent in Q2, only the third time the brand has seen a negative result since it went public in 2015. However, the chain lapped 28.7 percent growth in 2024 and 16.8 percent growth in 2023. Wingstop expects to return to positive comps in Q3 as compares get easier.

Franchisees were required invest in building Smart Kitchens, but that hasn’t deterred them from growing. Wingstop opened a quarterly record 129 net new units during the second quarter. The chain’s long-term algorithm is 10 percent unit growth, but it’s projected to expand by 17 to 18 percent in 2025 with 435 to 460 net new restaurants.

“As we went into this year, we obviously contemplated the fact that we were asking our brand partners, albeit not a meaningful capital investment but yet as you add up a number of restaurants based on brand partner, we wanted to make sure there was plenty of capital to deploy and implement the Wingstop Smart Kitchen,” Skipworth said. “But what we’ve seen this year is that capital investment set against the opportunity to expand their footprint with Wingstop hasn’t slowed down our brand partners at all. And so I think that’s an encouraging sign, and I think a strong statement again to the returns.”