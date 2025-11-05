Wingstop’s record streak of same-store sales growth hit a wall last quarter, marking its first negative result since 2022 and only the third since going public. The slide continued in Q3, with U.S. same-store sales down 5.6 percent as the brand cycled two years of exceptional momentum that saw comps peak at nearly 28 percent last summer.

Earlier this year, the company noted that certain regional pockets with higher concentrations of Hispanic and low-income consumers were experiencing softness in sales.

“During the third quarter, we saw this dynamic broaden across the industry and within our business to more geographies, as well as to the middle-income consumer in some areas,” CEO Michael Skipworth told analysts during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday. “We believe this is only temporary and the current consumer environment will prove to be cyclical.”

Wingstop remains focused on its long-term growth opportunity, with an ultimate goal of scaling to 10,000 restaurants worldwide. The brand currently operates just under 3,000 restaurants globally and continues to expand at a near-daily pace. In the third quarter, it opened 93 franchised stores and one company-owned location in the U.S., bringing its domestic total to 2,505 units.

Internationally, Wingstop netted 20 more franchised restaurants, expanding its footprint to 427 units outside of its home country. Recent openings span the GCC, France, and the Netherlands, with new markets in Ireland, Thailand, and Italy on the horizon. The company also signed a major development deal in India, which it believes could support more than 1,000 restaurants.

Systemwide sales reached $1.4 billion in Q3, fueled by 114 net new openings—the fifth straight quarter of adding more than 100 restaurants. Through the first nine months of the year, Wingstop has opened 369 net new locations at a 19 percent unit growth rate.

The company raised its fiscal 2025 guidance to 475 to 485 net new restaurants and expects unit growth in the mid-teens range in 2026. CFO Alex Kaleida said that will still exceed the long-term target of 10 percent or more as “the appetite for expansion across our brand partner base has never been stronger.”

Despite that optimism, Wingstop adjusted its same-store sales outlook to project a 3 to 4 percent decline for the year, reflecting a broader softening in the macroeconomic environment.

“We obviously acknowledge that there’s some near-term choppiness in the business and in the overall industry,” Skipworth said. “The industry saw a change in the consumer trends. We’re not immune to that, and the reality is we over-index to this consumer that’s under the most pressure.”

He noted that the trend is expected to continue in Q4 but anticipates stabilization afterward, highlighting three major initiatives designed to scale average unit volumes toward the brand’s $3 million target.

The first is the ongoing rollout of a new kitchen operating platform called Wingstop’s Smart Kitchen, which forecasts demand and replaces paper chits with digital touch-screen displays. The platform is currently live in over 2,000 restaurants. Skipworth said more restaurants on the platform are consistently delivering more than a 50 percent reduction from prior speed-of-service levels.

Early results in markets with the Wingstop Smart Kitchen show that speed and consistency are significant opportunities to capture more consumer consideration. In the Southwest region, which has the highest concentration of the platform and the longest tenure, restaurants consistently deliver 10-minute service times, with 100 percent seeing improvements in guest satisfaction scores, particularly in accuracy and consistency. Same-store sales growth in this region showed a mid-single-digit delta versus the U.S. average.

Skipworth noted that measurable improvements in guest scores typically appear after eight weeks of go-live and are sustained over a three- to six-month window, strengthening retention and frequency and proving the benefits are repeatable and scalable. Additionally, Wingstop’s company-owned restaurants posted 3.8 percent same-store sales growth in Q3, outperforming the system and reflecting early benefits from the Smart Kitchen initiative.

“As we enter 2026 and begin supporting this game-changing improvement in our speed of service levels with marketing, we anticipate this curve will start to accelerate and position us to win more share of occasions in our demand space,” Skipworth said.

The second initiative is the company’s new marketing campaign. He explained that Wingstop’s core opportunity lies with groups of two or more adults seeking high-quality restaurant food through off-premises channels. These customers span demographics, and Wingstop currently captures only about 2 percent of this market, though it sees potential to reach 20 percent over time. The campaign focuses on filling the top of the funnel and attracting new guests.

“Our gap in awareness to larger, more mature national brands is more than 20 percent, and as consumers become aware of your brand, consideration becomes an unlock where we have an even larger gap to these same brands,” Skipworth said. “This is where our new ad campaign comes into play.”

The new campaign, called “Wingstop Is Here,” illustrates how the brand fits naturally into everyday life. It features moments like sharing dinner during game night, watching a show with a partner, grabbing lunch with coworkers, or satisfying a late-night craving. Drawing from insights about Wingstop’s most frequent guests, it aims to remind loyal fans of the experiences they already love while showing new guests how Wingstop can become part of their routines.

The third priority centers on building on the brand’s strong digital foundation, which already drives more than 70 percent of sales and reaches over 60 million users, through its first loyalty program, dubbed Club Wingstop.

Skipworth said the program is another tool in the digital flywheel that allows the brand to drive behavior and capture more of the occasions it is best positioned for, connecting first-party data with personalized offers and experiences to increase frequency and lifetime value.

“Club Wingstop will bring a hyper-personalized digital experience to life in a way that only Wingstop can, not through discounting, but through curated one-of-a-kind access to content, flavors, merchandise, and experiences,” he said.

The program is currently in its pilot phase, with sign-up rates and guest engagement ahead of expectations. It is on track for a national launch by the end of Q2 in 2026.