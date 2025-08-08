CHARLESTON, S.C. – August 8, 2025 – Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL) is excited to announce that Julie Fussner, Chief Executive Officer of Culver’s Restaurants, will deliver the first-ever closing keynote at the WiRL Together Summit, taking place February 25–26, 2026, at the Charleston Marriott.

Fussner was named CEO of the iconic, 1,000-plus unit Culver’s brand in April 2025, becoming the fifth CEO in the company’s 40-year history—and the first woman to hold the role. She now leads more than 670 owner-operators and 45,000 team members nationwide, guiding strategic growth while preserving the Midwestern hospitality and quality that have defined Culver’s for decades.

Fussner joined Culver’s as Vice President of Marketing in 2017, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in sales and marketing within the food consumer packaged goods sector, including senior roles at Kraft Foods. Her career reflects a deep understanding of brand building, operational excellence, and people-centered leadership.

The 2026 Together Summit marks a milestone for WiRL—not only featuring a record number of collaborative experiences, from Charleston ghost tours to a Great Gatsby networking reception, but also debuting a two-keynote format. McDonald’s SVP Global Restaurant Design & U.S. Chief Development Officer Tabassum Zalotrawala will open the summit, and Fussner will close it—sending attendees home with practical insights, renewed energy, and inspiration for the year ahead.

“In our third year, we wanted to raise the bar in every possible way,” said Danny Klein, VP, Editorial Director, Food, Retail, & Hospitality Brands. “Julie’s appointment as our first closing keynote signals exactly that. She is a leader who blends business results with authenticity, and she’ll leave our community with tools and motivation they can immediately put into action.”

In her keynote, Fussner will share her leadership philosophy, the lessons learned throughout her career, and her path to becoming the first woman CEO of one of America’s most beloved restaurant brands.

Registration for the WiRL Together Summit is now open here. The event agenda will be updated in the coming weeks at https://www.womenleadrestaurants.com/.

About Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL)

Women in Restaurant Leadership is a platform dedicated to advancing and supporting women across all facets of the restaurant industry through connection, education, and recognition. WiRL produces the annual Together Summit, hosts webinars and networking events, and publishes content that celebrates women’s impact and leadership in the hospitality industry.

Media Contact:

Satyne Doner

[email protected]

727-207-2514