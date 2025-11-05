Since July 2020, GLEAM Network, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the foodservice industry, has supported more than 500 professionals through its acclaimed Signature Mentor Program. Now, GLEAM is partnering with Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL) to bring this transformative experience exclusively to women across the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry.

WiRL, founded to foster community, confidence, and connection among women in restaurant leadership, has become a driving force for equity and empowerment across the industry. Through its high-impact programming, annual WiRL Together Summit, and growing national network, WiRL creates space for women to learn, lead, and lift one another.

The new WiRL x GLEAM Mentor Program represents the next evolution of that mission—pairing women with proven mentors who can help them navigate the path to leadership with intention and support.

This special program is a six-month, 1:1 structured mentorship experience matching emerging industry leaders and executives with seasoned mentors from across the sector. The program officially launches in February 2026 with an in-person kickoff at the WiRL Together Summit in Charleston, South Carolina, and runs through August 2026.

“We are thrilled to again be partnering with WiRL—this time to create a special GLEAM Mentor Program just for WiRL members,” said Sheri Miksa, GLEAM inaugural board member and mentor program leader. “Our two organizations share a commitment to lifting up individuals across our industry who want to grow and lead – in this case, focusing on women. This program connects our industry’s most experienced and successful women leaders/executives to mentor the next generation of women leaders and accelerate their development. We are proud to bring the full power of GLEAM’s experience—over 500 Industry professionals mentored since our all-volunteer nonprofit was founded during COVID—to this special WiRL program. Join us as we kick off in February!”

This immersive kickoff session will be co-hosted by Miksa and Kelly Primus, CEO of Leading NOW. Attendees will benefit from Leading NOW’s groundbreaking global research on The Missing 33%® and The 9 Key Differentiators™, which highlight the competencies women need to advance into senior leadership. Participants will also explore the difference between CAKE (supportive) and PIE (strategic) mentoring—and why the latter drives lasting success.

“For the past 20-plus years, Leading NOW’s research on the barriers preventing women from reaching senior leadership roles at scale has successfully identified the key leadership competencies women must demonstrate to be placed in talent succession plans,” Primus said. “This knowledge sets a foundation for all women who aspire to lead and will provide guidance on where to focus their mentoring discussions. We look forward to sharing it at the inaugural WiRL x GLEAM Mentor Program launch at the WiRL Summit in Charleston.”

This special WiRL-only cohort offers a uniquely powerful opportunity for women in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry to accelerate their growth, gain confidence, and expand their networks. Each mentee will be thoughtfully matched with a deeply-experienced female leader/executive based on their individual aspirations and career goals. Together they will co-create a six-month Development Plan supported by proven leadership tools, including a behavioral assessment, access to expert content, and structured milestone tracking.

The program includes two, one-hour, 1:1 mentoring sessions each month. And, in addition to the 2-hour in-person kickoff session, Mentees and Mentors will have access to GLEAM’s national network of more than 1,000 professionals, proprietary GLEAM and partner content, ongoing peer resources, webinars, and a wrap-up celebration. All participants will also have access to Wisdom Share—GLEAM’s 3rd party mentoring technology platform, which offers the opportunity for Mentees and Mentors to create a robust profile to guide excellent matches, as well as extensive mentorship and leadership development content, communications support, and community connection.

The WiRL x GLEAM Mentor Program is open to restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality professionals at all career levels—from above-unit Field/Operations leaders such as district/area managers to HQ/RSC professionals/managers, as well as director-level up to C-suite executives.

Mentees will gain tailored guidance from senior female executives, develop measurable growth plans, strengthen their leadership skills, expand their professional networks, and build visibility and confidence for the next stage of their careers.

Participation in the six-month WiRL x GLEAM Mentor Program is only $250 per mentee, representing just $20 per session for twelve one-hour sessions (or $10 each for those choosing half-hour sessions twice as often). Mentors participate at no cost as volunteers, generously contributing their time and expertise to support the next generation of industry leaders.

Ready to take the next step? Space is limited. Registration for the special WiRL x GLEAM Mentor Program is open from Nov. 5–Dec 7, 2025. To register as a Mentee or Mentor, visit www.gleamnetwork.net.

This special WiRL x GLEAM program will officially launch at the WiRL Together Summit 2026, the premier event for women leaders in restaurant and hospitality, taking place Feb. 25–27, 2026, in Charleston, South Carolina. The Summit brings together hundreds of women from across the industry for three days of meaningful connection, leadership development, and candid conversation. Learn more and register for the Summit at www.womenleadrestaurants.com.