Joining Culver’s as vice president of marketing in 2017 was Julie Fussner’s dream job. Years earlier, as a senior marketing executive for Kraft Foods Group in Madison, Wisconsin, she would join colleagues for lunch at a local Culver’s or bring treats home for her young sons. She was a bona fide ButterBurger enthusiast—but never imagined she’d one day lead the company.

“Any good marketer can work on brands they don’t necessarily use, but to get the opportunity to market for a brand that you and your family love is a privilege in and of itself,” Fussner says. “I started with a team of eight people [in 2017], and we hit a massive growth spurt as a company. Now we’re up to 23 on our marketing team. … This has been the privilege of my career.”

Julie Fussner has been with Culver’s for eight years.

Although Fussner transitioned into hospitality from the CPG world, she credits that experience with teaching her three crucial skills that prepared her for success at Culver’s: a passion for consumer insights and crafting tight, creative messaging on a lean budget; the ability to thrive on cross-functional teams; and a commitment to leadership excellence in a competitive, results-driven culture.

Over the next eight years, Fussner used those skills to deepen Culver’s connection to guests across 26 states and more than 1,000 restaurants. In 2023, she was named the brand’s first-ever chief marketing officer, a promotion that reflected her ability to elevate the Culver’s culture through both leadership and results.

So when CEO Rick Silva announced his retirement in February 2025, Fussner emerged as a clear successor. While the news came as a surprise, the more she thought about the opportunity, the more confident she became in her decision to raise her hand.

“I thought about how much I care about Culver’s and our owner-operators. I thought about how serious I have always been about supporting them, and I made the decision to go for it,” Fussner says. “I’m thrilled that they are taking a chance on me, and I know there’s something amazing we can create in this space.”

In April 2025, Fussner officially stepped into the role of CEO—the first woman in the company’s history to do so. She brings with her the same leadership hallmarks that defined her tenure as CMO: authenticity, cross-functional collaboration, and a belief that caring for people is the foundation of a strong culture.

At the top of her to-do list: reassuring the organization that, at its core, nothing is changing. Fussner previously led a project to solidify the brand’s compass, mission, and values, and she’s committed to communicating that vision clearly to Culver’s more than 670 owner-operators.

Another major focus is bolstering field training and operations support as Culver’s continues to grow in both sales and guest traffic. While top-line profitability is important for a franchise brand, Fussner knows that success starts with strong teams and consistent execution in speed and accuracy.

Culver’s is also rethinking its value proposition. That includes a complete renovation of its chicken sandwich line this summer and the launch of a loyalty program by year’s end. But Fussner is quick to clarify: value at Culver’s isn’t about discounts—it’s about quality and service.

“For us, value is quality plus service over price,” she says. “We’re focused on upping the numerator of that equation through better food, better service, and a better overall experience.”

That experience is increasingly digital. Culver’s is currently revamping its app, introducing the loyalty program, and integrating with delivery platforms. But unlike other brands, Fussner says digital transformation doesn’t mean replacing people with tech—it means using innovation to help people shine.

“If there are innovations or automations that we can use to make our employees’ jobs easier, and make it easier to execute on our promise to guests, those are the innovations we’re looking for,” Fussner says. “We want our team focused on serving people—not routine tasks that can be automated. We’ll never replace people in the guest-facing part of the Culver’s experience.”

Growth is also on the horizon. Fussner says there’s significant demand for new locations, especially in newer states like the Carolinas and Alabama. But her team is taking a disciplined, strategic approach to infill development and sustainable expansion.

As she reflects on her historic appointment as Culver’s first female CEO, Fussner is filled with gratitude for the strong women who mentored her throughout her career—and a sense of responsibility to pay it forward.

“How great is it that someone else could see that it’s possible and feel like they could go for it?” she says. “It’s a huge honor, and it makes me feel incredibly proud.”

Her advice for others navigating their own path to leadership is simple and clear: diversify your experience and invest in relationships.

“My advice is twofold: get as many experiences as you can and build a beautiful toolkit of skills,” Fussner says. “At Kraft, I had nine different jobs in 10 years—not all promotions. And second, build deep, cross-functional relationships. When you focus on these two things, it seems like the rest will work itself out.”