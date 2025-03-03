Since joining Taco John’s in March 2024, CEO Heather Neary has focused on fostering a “people-first” culture while driving operational efficiency and franchisee success. Now, she’s leading the 56-year-old brand into its next phase, with a focus on expanding in the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

Under Neary’s leadership, Taco John’s has embraced modernization, streamlining pathways for current and prospective franchisees. While several initiatives are in motion, her top priority is strengthening unit-level economics.

“We have three main priorities: improving unit-level economics, attracting a younger guest, and executing buttoned-up operations daily,” Neary says. “We have a lot of opportunities to explore with our technology … and the operations piece dovetails into the profitability of our restaurants, as they correlate with each other.”

Her arrival coincided with the hiring of several industry veterans, collectively bringing over 100 years of experience to the brand. Neary sees this as a key advantage, blending fresh perspectives with a renewed focus on franchisee collaboration.

“We’re bringing ideas from other industries and restaurant concepts,” Neary says. “At the same time, we are working diligently to develop deeper relationships with our franchise partners because we know how critical those collaborations are to our success.”

Throughout 2024, Neary and her team have worked closely with the internal Development Advisory Committee and the Association of Taco John’s Franchisees to refine recruitment processes, ensuring long-term success for new and existing operators. She emphasizes that franchisees—many of whom have been with Taco John’s for decades—play a crucial role in shaping the brand’s future.

“At the end of the day, our franchisees are in our restaurants daily. They are the first to notice when a new product or process slows the line down, so we are living in the spirit of collaboration and transparency with them,” she says. “The best ideas come from our operators … and we’re heavily leaning into their insight.”

To fuel growth, Neary has identified four key areas of strategic improvement: operations, development, branding, and technology. Each of these pillars is designed to strengthen unit-level economics and position Taco John’s as an attractive investment.

With the brand’s top 50 percent of freestanding restaurants with drive-thrus generating over $1.5 million in AUVs in 2023, Taco John’s is well-positioned for expansion. But for Neary, it’s not just about numbers—it’s about deepening community ties.

“Our most engaged operators are the most successful because they understand their communities, especially in our legacy markets,” she says. “Taco John’s has become the go-to place for celebrations, Friday night football games, and more. Our bigger opportunity is to ensure we continue to be that destination in every market we enter, strengthening our footprint through a revamped loyalty app, improved digital offers, and consistently well-executed operations.”

A key component of this strategy is technology. The company has implemented cloud-based POS systems, AI-driven tools, and alternative ordering systems to enhance efficiency without reducing labor. These advancements have improved speed of service in the drive-thru and, most importantly, guest satisfaction.

“We now have AI in a handful of our company restaurants, and we did it in an intentionally slow way to troubleshoot and ensure the guest experience wasn’t damaged at all,” Neary says. “I spent an afternoon watching how it worked. It was fascinating—it made my job in the drive-thru easier, and the guests had a positive reaction.”

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Taco John’s plans to elevate its brand positioning by leaning into its unique differentiators—house-made pico de gallo and taco shells, revamped sauces, and a nostalgic aesthetic that resonates with both longtime fans and Gen Z guests. Through refreshed store designs, a stronger emphasis on core menu items, and an amplified social media presence, the brand is poised to capitalize on its Wyoming heritage and romanticized Wild West identity.

“We want to increase visibility on what makes Taco John’s different, highlighting the quality of our hallmark menu items,” Neary says. “At the same time, we’re bringing in digitally native guests who want to know that our brand is more than just another quick-service restaurant.”

This optimized business model comes after a year-long learning curve for Neary, who has spent significant time in the field, meeting with corporate employees and franchisees while learning Taco John’s operations from the ground up—including making tacos from scratch. Now, she’s ready to accelerate growth.

With a clear vision, a strong leadership team, and a commitment to collaboration, Neary is laying the groundwork for Taco John’s next chapter—one built on innovation, strategic expansion, and deep-rooted community connections.

“I wanted to fully understand the brand, and with the teamwork of our franchise partners and corporate staff, I’m excited to see the fruits of our labor come to life in the next year,” she says. “We’ve been flying under the radar for a long time, serving as community hubs in smaller towns. But we have a big opportunity to strategically grow in bigger suburbs and thoughtfully expand our reach.”