Chipotle is facing the full wrath of the macroeconomic environment.

Same-store sales rose 0.3 percent in Q3, but fell short of where leadership hoped it would be.

CEO Scott Boatwright said that earlier this year, the fast casual saw a broad-based pullback in frequency across all income categories. Now, low- to middle-income guests—households below $100,000—have cut their spending even further because of concern around the economy and inflation. This is a notable problem for Chipotle since these cohorts represent about 40 percent of its sales.

The CEO also pointed out that the 25-35 age range is especially challenged, which hurts the brand since it skews younger and slightly over-indexes to this group compared to the rest of the restaurant industry. The chain is losing these customers to grocery stores and food at home, Boatwright said. Meanwhile, Chipotle is facing a landscape that’s been flooded by promotions, discounts, and value offers.

Economists have told the brand that Q4 and Q1 will be even tougher on the consumer, specifically those under $100,000. The pressure is expected to ease by the second quarter. Right now, Chipotle projects that fourth quarter same-store sales will decline in the low to mid-single-digit range.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but here’s what I will tell you—our aim is to continue to be a transaction-led growth company, full stop,” Boatwright said during Chipotle’s Q3 earnings call. “And we’re confident in our ability to get back there.”

The chain has a clear roadmap toward boosting transactions, beginning with better execution inside restaurants. A new “problem detection” survey found Chipotle improved in dining room cleanliness, friendliness, and portion sizes, but when visiting stores, Boatwright still noticed inconsistencies in digital order accuracy, ingredient availability, and cleanliness around the dining room and drink stations.

The brand is responding with systemwide retraining and changing its quarterly bonus incentives to align more with digital order accuracy instead of being on time.

“As you can imagine, accuracy versus on time is far more important,” Boatwright said. “If you’re five minutes late, but everything is in the bag, it’s not that big of a deal. If you show up 10 minutes early and my kid’s quesadilla is missing, now we have a real problem. And so I don’t think we’re actively incentivizing the right behaviors. And so we’re going to get back to what we know to be true about those consumer need states.”

For the back of house, Chipotle is bringing in new equipment, like the dual-sided plancha—which cooks chicken and steak in less than half the time—the three-pan rice cooker, and high-capacity fryer. In the 175 locations where this equipment is live, employees report more consistency, better culinary execution, more efficient prep, and an improved work environment. The enhanced equipment will roll out to the rest of the footprint over the next three years.

“What gives us a lot of optimism around the project is we’re already seeing labor efficiency gains, we’re seeing better culinary, better food scores, better guest experience scores, we’re seeing better delivery of distribution of labor during peak hours, which is leading to improved throughput for those restaurants,” Boatwright said. “I can’t get into specifics at present, but all signs are pointing up and to the right.”

Menu innovation will continue to play a role as well. Research told Chipotle that over 90 percent of Gen Z customers would visit a restaurant for a new sauce. The fast casual successfully tested this theory with its Adobo Ranch—the chain’s first new dip in five years—which led to new guests and incremental transactions. The brand followed that up with Red Chimichurri, a sauce that drove an increase in transactions and led more customers to try carne asada.

Expect Chipotle’s pace of innovation to accelerate in 2026. Along with sides and dips, the company will feature three to four LTO proteins, an increase from the previous two offers per year. Chipotle’s data shows that customers who buy LTOs increase frequency and spend over the following year compared to guests who don’t.

“Adding one or two more [LTOs] will keep Chipotle more visible, relevant, and loved throughout the year,” Boatwright said.

Chipotle also believes it can reach more customers via a bigger catering platform. A few weeks ago, the chain launched a 60-restaurant catering pilot in Chicago, involving the new equipment package, an upgraded tech stack to better manage orders, and a full marketing push to drive demand, according to Boatwright. Currently, catering represents 1 to 2 percent of sales, while the brand’s peers are around 5 to 10 percent.

The company wants to fulfill the family or group occasion as well, with its new Build Your Own Chipotle. The offer allows guests to build custom bowls and tacos for a party of four to six people. Thus far, the platform has delivered new customers and fueled higher frequency. Similar to catering, the group occasion, which makes up 2 percent of transactions, has plenty of room for growth.

How Chipotle communicates value will matter too when it comes to turning around transaction trends. The chain wants to get more credit for its clean ingredients, culinary techniques, and abundance. Plus, the brand has a price point that’s 20 percent to 30 percent below its peers, which has widened over recent years since the company’s pricing has trailed the restaurant industry. The brand will explain all of these components in an upcoming creative campaign over the next quarter and into 2026.

Digitally speaking, the brand wants to continue pushing guests into its loyalty funnel. Chipotle has done so through programs like Summer of Extras, Chipotle IQ, Freepotle, and Chipotle U, the company’s college rewards program.

“Going forward, we are planning to make some significant additions to the rewards program to drive an increase in active members and improve engagement,” Boatwright said.

Chipotle expects full-year comps sales to decline in the low-single-digit range. It also anticipates 315 to 345 new restaurant openings this year, with over 80 percent having a Chipotlane. In 2026, the brand said it will debut 350 to 370 new locations, including 10 to 15 international partner-operated stores.

The chain finished Q3 with 3,916 restaurants worldwide.