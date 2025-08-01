Shake Shack is ready to shout from the rooftops.

The fast casual is in the initial stages of investing in a paid media component to promote its products thanks to profitability tracking ahead of projections. Although the brand has been experiencing several quarters in a row of positive same-store sales (including 1.8 percent growth in Q2 and 3.2 percent growth in July), CEO Rob Lynch believes the under-investment of advertising compared to peers has become a “limiting actor to achieving our true potential.”

Historically, the brand has relied on word-of-mouth promotions, earned media, and “bottom of the funnel” marketing initiatives to drive visits. However, moving forward, culinary offerings will now be supported by traffic-driving media.

Last week, Shake Shack used a paid media campaign to promote its Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake and a new $1 soda promotion to fuel app adoption and usage.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the results we’re seeing,” Lynch said during Shake Shack’s Q2 earnings call.

Shake Shack launched the milkshake and $1 soda campaigns in about 15 markets. About half were focused on the milkshake—which Lynch described as more of a culinary message—while the remaining eight markets were centered around $1 drinks, with the intent to generate app downloads.

Lynch said the Dubai Shake has performed “exceptionally well.” With the media turned on, Shake Shack saw “a very significant lift in our consumption of Dubai Shake.” One analyst on the earnings call estimated that some stores were selling about 50 Dubai Shakes per day.

The Dubai Shake will run through August. After that, Shake Shack won’t let up.

“We’ve got other innovation that comes right behind [the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake], that we’re excited about and that we’re going to continue to drive traffic,” Lynch said. “And I think we were moving traffic in the right direction before the Dubai Shake. So we have a lot of confidence in the culinary pipeline to continue to do that.”

The $1 drink promotion is seeing success as well. Customers are using the deal with high checks, meaning they’re coming in for more than just the beverage.

“We really haven’t done this on this brand before. So we’re gathering all this information, understanding about how these different messages impact both our traffic as well as our check average,” Lynch said. “And then moving forward, the media will be up against our big LTOs. Neither [the Dubai Shake nor the $1 soda promotion] are the featured item of the quarter. Moving forward, we will start doing that and that will be primarily a brand and culinary product message that may or may not have a call to action or a featured price point. We’re kind of entering into a new dynamic with marketing these things and targeting specific guests primarily in the digital channels with specific messages.”

Shake Shack has more marketing planned for the future. The fast casual has built an 18-month culinary innovation calendar that is “locked and loaded,” according to Lynch.

“We’re actually doing guest testing on a lot of the big items that we’re launching, and we’ve got incredible scores back on some of the concepts and some of the product or food that we’re creating,” Lynch said. “So when you take that and you create awareness amongst millions of people that otherwise wouldn’t have found out outside of earned media or word-of-mouth, we think there’s a lot of comp benefit there.”

Lynch said it’s about making sequential improvements in traffic, but in the right way. For instance, in Q2 2024, Shake Shack delivered 4 percent same-store sales growth on 7 percent pricing, with traffic down 300 basis points. This year, comps lifted almost 2 percent on 2 percent pricing, with traffic decreasing by only 70 basis points.

As the CEO explained, not having to rely on price will help the brand compete in any macroeconomic environment. In fact, Shake Shack exited Q2 with positive traffic and maintained that through July, and that’s without a material impact from the paid media campaigns over the past couple of weeks.

“For the last year, all the commentary has been about, we’ve got this value-oriented guest, this value-oriented market, can Shake Shack compete in that type of market,” Lynch said. “And we’re doing all the things in the heavy lifting to be able to compete in good times and bad. So Shake Shack is not going to be super volatile dependent upon the whims of the guest moving forward. We’re building a model that can sustain itself and drive consistent traffic growth moving forward. And that’s all around the culinary innovation and the marketing that we’re putting behind it.”

With more customers coming in because of advertising, Lynch said frequency should also pick up because of upgrades in operations. Shake Shack implemented a performance scorecard to drive accountability across restaurants and also invested in tools to empower employees like smarter scheduling systems and targeted coaching. In Q2, the brand achieved better marks around labor attainment, speed of service, and order accuracy.

Because of the enhancements to operations, Lynch isn’t concerned with extra menu innovation complicating matters in the back of house.

“We have not only tested this, the innovation pipeline with our guests, we’ve also operationally tested it and vetted it,” Lynch said. “Before anything goes out and is launched, we’ve put it through both supply chain as well as operational tests to make sure that it’s not going to create problems and mitigate all the great work that we’ve done around getting productivity out of our supply, out of our operations.”

In terms of growth, Shake Shack opened 13 new U.S. company-operated restaurants in Q2—including two drive-thru outlets—bringing the first half total to 17. The chain remains on track to open 45 to 50 company-owned units in 2025, which would be a record high. The openings are mostly in established markets outside of the Northeast. Shake Shack is also doing this more affordable; the company is on pace to reduce build-out costs by at least 10 percent this year.

Shake Shack finished Q2 with 610 restaurants systemwide, including 392 in the U.S.