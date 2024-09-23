As U.S. consumers navigate rising costs, many have been forced to adjust their discretionary spending, resulting in marked shifts in dining habits. According to a recent study by Givex, 41 percent of Americans report eating out less frequently, 45 percent have reduced their food delivery orders, and 60 percent are cooking more at home compared to last year.

Given that the Consumer Price Index for food away from home has risen 20 percent since August 2021, it’s clear that restaurants are now competing for an increasingly smaller slice of the pie. In such a challenging environment, efficient marketing is critically important for restaurant survival. With razor-thin margins, there is little room for error and no appetite for overtly risky campaigns.

To maximize marketing dollars while avoiding ad misalignment and media wastage, restaurant marketing teams must become more strategic, data-driven, and in tune with the motivations of their customers. Specifically, marketers who understand and appeal to the distinct Values that drive consumer dining habits will be more likely to rise above the din and capture the audiences they aim to attract.

Zenzi by Aletheia recently conducted a nationwide survey to determine behavioral segmentation of Americans’ dining-out habits and preferences, separating the results by the six Zenzi ValueTypes identified as the core motivations most predictive of human behavior: Achievement, Pleasure, Freedom, Purpose, Tradition, and Security. When using Pluralytics AI by Aletheia, a content analysis tool, to analyze the About pages of 8 restaurants in the casual dining space, a clear signal for appeal to people who value Tradition was clearly present in the text.

Pluralytics AI, a language intelligence platform acquired by Aletheia Marketing and Media in July 2024, analyzed the language on Chipotle’s About page, finding a values signal likely to resonate with a target audience that values Tradition. This is an independent analysis conducted without the involvement of the participants.

While consumers face financial pressures and many are dining out less frequently, most agree on the importance of some common food experiences, such as quality, convenience, and social connection.

Across the sample, regardless of ValueType, the research produced some unsurprising results:

Quality, price, and location are the top factors when choosing a restaurant.

are the top factors when choosing a restaurant. Socializing with friends and family , quality of food, and ambiance or atmosphere are the top reasons for dining in at a restaurant.

, quality of food, and ambiance or atmosphere are the top reasons for dining in at a restaurant. Convenience and timesaving are the primary reasons for ordering food online for delivery.

are the primary reasons for ordering food online for delivery. Discounts off the total bill are the most likely promotional messages to entice respondents to visit a restaurant.

However, when participants’ Zenzi ValueTypes were considered, some interesting patterns emerged, signaling the presence of strategic and targeted marketing opportunities. Below is a small sample from the full set of research insights.

Highlighting Key Zenzi Values in Dining Preferences

Achievement: Dining Habits: Achievement Types are more likely to dine out frequently, with 41 percent dining in and 29 percent using takeout or delivery services at least once a week. They value brand recognition, speedy service, quality, and efficiency, often preferring restaurants that offer rewards for loyalty.

Achievement Types are more likely to dine out frequently, with 41 percent dining in and 29 percent using takeout or delivery services at least once a week. They value brand recognition, speedy service, quality, and efficiency, often preferring restaurants that offer rewards for loyalty. Marketing Strategy: Achievement Types are more likely to respond to campaigns that emphasize exclusivity, premium quality, and status rewards programs. Highlighting the restaurant’s ability to deliver consistently excellent and timely service and food will resonate with this group. Purpose: Dining Habits: Purpose Types, motivated by a desire to contribute to the betterment of people and the world, are less frequent patrons of QSRs, with only 24 percent dining in and 11 percent using takeout or delivery services weekly. They prefer establishments that are authentic and intentional, and that care about their workers, local communities, and the environment.

Purpose Types, motivated by a desire to contribute to the betterment of people and the world, are less frequent patrons of QSRs, with only 24 percent dining in and 11 percent using takeout or delivery services weekly. They prefer establishments that are authentic and intentional, and that care about their workers, local communities, and the environment. Marketing Strategy: Focus on messaging that highlights the restaurant’s commitment to sustainability, community involvement, and healthy, ethically sourced options. Purpose-driven messaging will attract these consumers. Tradition: Dining Habits: Tradition Types place less importance on modern conveniences such as food-delivery platforms and social media presence. Instead, they prioritize consistency and familiarity in their dining experiences. Restaurant ambiance is important to Tradition Types, as is food presentation and service quality.

Tradition Types place less importance on modern conveniences such as food-delivery platforms and social media presence. Instead, they prioritize consistency and familiarity in their dining experiences. Restaurant ambiance is important to Tradition Types, as is food presentation and service quality. Marketing Strategy: Emphasize the restaurant’s origin story, recipes, and warm, friendly staff. Campaigns that underscore a sense of nostalgia and belongingness will speak deeply to Tradition Types. Pleasure: Dining Habits: Pleasure Types want dine-out experiences that will provide quick, inexpensive (yet still tasty) food, because their main motivation to go out is having fun and socializing with friends. Pleasure Types love a good deal or promo, but hate delayed gratification (i.e., long lines or wait times).

Pleasure Types want dine-out experiences that will provide quick, inexpensive (yet still tasty) food, because their main motivation to go out is having fun and socializing with friends. Pleasure Types love a good deal or promo, but hate delayed gratification (i.e., long lines or wait times). Marketing Strategy: Create campaigns that showcase the overall enjoyable experience your restaurant offers. Highlighting indulgent menu items and a vibrant dining atmosphere will attract this group.

Segmented Data Examples:

Loyalty/Rewards Programs: Anything that conveys status or being in the “in group” is going to attract Achievement Types. In fact, the lack of a loyalty/rewards program was a turn-off for a significant number of Achievement Types. In contrast, Pleasure, Purpose, and Tradition Types did not rate loyalty/rewards programs as important determinants of restaurant choice.

Anything that conveys status or being in the “in group” is going to attract Achievement Types. In fact, the lack of a loyalty/rewards program was a turn-off for a significant number of Achievement Types. In contrast, Pleasure, Purpose, and Tradition Types did not rate loyalty/rewards programs as important determinants of restaurant choice. Social Media Impact: While most consumers don’t place much weight on a restaurant’s social media presence, those who do are typically Achievement Types (25 percent find it very/extremely important). Crafting social media posts that appeal specifically to this group could enhance engagement.

While most consumers don’t place much weight on a restaurant’s social media presence, those who do are typically Achievement Types (25 percent find it very/extremely important). Crafting social media posts that appeal specifically to this group could enhance engagement. Dietary Preferences: The availability of vegetarian or vegan dishes is more important to Purpose Types (36 percent) than to Pleasure Types (14 percent). Restaurants that cater to Purpose Types should highlight these options, while those targeting Pleasure Types should highlight the fun.

Understanding and leveraging values in consumer behavior and marketing strategy allows restaurants to create more precise and impactful campaigns. In an industry where consumer preferences are constantly evolving, values-based research and insights can provide critical intelligence to drive effective messaging.

Colleen Howell is a Research Analyst for Aletheia’s audience research arm Zenzi, the pioneer behind market research that taps into psychology, AI, and data science to understand the values behind brands and consumer behavior. Howell is an expert in qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, with a specialty in understanding how motivations, values, and perceptions drive decision making. As a research consultant, her insights have informed corporate, non-profit, and policy strategies alike. Howell has been published in psychological, economics, and environmental science journals and has a PhD from the University of California, Riverside.



Zenzi is the values-based market research division of Aletheia Marketing and Media. With a proprietary methodology and 20 years of experience, Zenzi has helped companies understand audiences and speak to the motivations of their target market, making Aletheia a top restaurant marketing agency.