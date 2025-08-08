CHARLESTON, S.C. – August 8, 2025 – QSR and FSR’s Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL), a division of WTWH Media, is proud to announce Tabassum Zalotrawala, Senior Vice President of Global Restaurant Design and U.S. Chief Development Officer at McDonald’s, will deliver the opening keynote at the WiRL Together Summit, taking place February 25–26, 2026, at the Charleston Marriott.

Zalotrawala leads new restaurant development and the optimization of McDonald’s 13,000-plus U.S. restaurants, shaping customer and employee experiences through innovative restaurant design across the globe. She sets the company’s five-year strategic growth plan for U.S. Development and oversees the Global Restaurant Design Strategy and Standards—working across markets and disciplines to deliver solutions that meet operational needs while elevating guest experiences.

With an accomplished career that includes leadership roles as Chief Development Officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panda Restaurant Group, and Arby’s, Zalotrawala brings deep expertise in architecture, real estate, construction, facilities, sourcing, sustainability, and asset management. She is a LEED Accredited Professional, a Board Leadership Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors, and serves on several industry and corporate boards, including the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

The 2026 Together Summit marks WiRL’s third year as a premier gathering for women leaders in the restaurant industry. What began as a single cocktail party in 2023 has grown into a multi-day conference featuring nationally recognized speakers, educational sessions, and networking opportunities. The 2024 inaugural summit in Nashville drew 300 industry leaders; 2025’s event brought together 500 attendees despite winter storms.

“From the very beginning, WiRL was about listening to the industry and saying yes,” said Danny Klein, VP, Editorial Director, Food, Retail, & Hospitality Brands. “In just two years, we’ve gone from an idea in a room to welcoming one of the most influential leaders in the global restaurant business to our stage. Tabassum’s story, perspective, and leadership will set an incredible tone for our biggest summit yet.”

In her keynote, Zalotrawala will share her professional journey, explore the values that have shaped her leadership, and—true to WiRL keynote tradition—offer insights designed to elevate, educate, and empower.

Registration for the WiRL Together Summit is now open here. The event agenda will be updated in the coming weeks at https://www.womenleadrestaurants.com/.

