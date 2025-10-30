For 25 years, Flynn Group—the world’s largest franchisee group—has focused solely on premier brands. And by that, founder Greg Flynn means concepts that have been around a long time, weathered all of the economic cycles, have big marketing budgets, bring high brand awareness, and demonstrate power across all geographies.

First it was Applebee’s. That was followed by Taco Bell, Panera, Arby’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, and also Planet Fitness, the company’s first non-restaurant venture. Across these brands, Flynn Group operates more than 2,900 stores and earns more than $5 billion in annual sales.

This method served Flynn Group well for nearly three decades, but now the company has reached a point where it has a large, diversified, stable base of restaurants in these premier brands. The group is in position to take more risks in exchange for the high reward of a younger franchise.

The shift in mindset led Flynn Group to 7 Brew, which Flynn calls “one of the best concepts I’ve ever seen.” The company believes in the brand so much that it signed a 160-store agreement to help the quickly growing chain accelerate even faster. For competitive reasons, Flynn did not share where the stores will be built.

7 Brew is known for its espresso-based coffee, Chillers, tea, and branded energy drinks and infused sodas, served in a compact drive-thru format. The chain was founded eight years ago in Rogers, Arkansas.

“There’s a whole new segment that’s emerged, call it coffee 2.0, and the leaders are 7 Brew and Dutch Bros, and they’ve really tapped into a deep demand, especially among younger consumers—Gen Z consumers—for coffee-based drinks, but there’s a lot more than just coffee going on. Energy drinks that can be customized and usually are customized by the guests served in a format that is really great,” Flynn says.

Flynn Group is joining one of the hottest chains in the QSR segment. Earlier this year, 7 Brew crossed 500 shops in 35 states, after having fewer than 10 locations in 2021. The beverage chain opened a net of 26, 140, and 141 units across 2022, 2023, and 2024. 7 Brew was named QSR magazine’s 2023 Breakout Brand of the Year.

The brand uses prefabricated stands that can be dropped onto a piece of real estate, which shortens development times, lowers costs, and provides flexibility on where a store can go.

Flynn describes 7 Brew as a drive-thru concept with a “great human element” that’s interactive and engaging—a reversal of the growth in automation seen across most of the industry today. The format is combined with “brilliant unit economics,” including good volumes, margins, and return on the cost of development, he adds.

“CEO John Davidson and his team are just really talented executives, and that was an important part of our due diligence,” Flynn says. “We want to make sure that the concept is good, but we’re also entering a partnership with the brand leadership and so we had to get comfortable—and did get comfortable—that the leadership was exceptional. And they really are. They sort of must be for pulling off what they’ve done so far. They’re going to be great partners to us going forward.”

Flynn Group chief transformation officer Lauren Leahy will lead the company’s growth around 7 Brew.

“After an extensive evaluation of the opportunities and potential partners in this space, we are convinced that 7 Brew offers an unparalleled growth trajectory in the beverage sector,” Leahy said in a news release. “7 Brew has built its brand on cultivating kindness, with a human-first experience that brings energy, care, and convenience to every stand. We are proud to bring that mission to life in new communities.”

The move is yet another chapter in Flynn Group’s growth story. The brand went international for the first time in 2023 when it signed a master franchising agreement for Pizza Hut in Australia. The company then added master franchising deals for Wendy’s in Australia and New Zealand.

But 7 Brew won’t be Flynn Group’s lone hot, emerging chain going forward. The company created “Flynn Growth,” a new division that will “identify culinary and consumer trends and the brands that are at the forefront of them,” Flynn says.

“This now gives us further insight into a growth brand and the current demands and current trends it’s addressing,” Flynn says. “And we can be helpful to 7 Brew, I think, given our experience over decades in the industry and help them on their journey as they continue to scale the brand.”