Yum! Brands CEO Chris Turner stepped into the role October 1, succeeding David Gibbs, who retired after 37 years, including the last five at the helm. And one of his first tasks will be to oversee a formal review of strategic options for the company’s struggling Pizza Hut brand, Yum! announced Tuesday morning ahead of its Q3 earnings.

Pizza Hut was the lone Yum! chain to post negative system and same-store sales in the quarter at minus 1 percent for both. KFC generated system sales growth of 6 percent, year-over-year, and same-store sales of 3 percent. Taco Bell was at 9 and 7 percent, respectively. Habit Burger & Grill’s system sales lifted 3 percent and comps inched 1 percent.

Pizza Hut’s international results were positive at 3 percent system sales and 2 percent same-store sales. But its U.S. business continued to be challenged. Those figures declined 7 and 6 percent, respectively. On a two-year view, Pizza Hut’s domestic system sales are down 8 percent and comps 7 percent.

Forty-two percent of Pizza Hut’s system sales come from the U.S. (18 percent flows from China, 13 percent from the rest of Asia, 11 in Europe, 7 percent in Latin America, 4 percent in the Middle East/Africa, 3 percent in Canada, and 2 percent in India).

Year-to-date in fiscal 2025 thus far, Pizza Hut’s U.S. system sales are 7 percent under the line and same-store sales negative 5 percent. Pizza Hut U.S.’ comps fell 5 percent in Q2.

The brand ended Q3 with 19,872 locations, down from 19,927 this time a year ago.

As for what a “formal review of strategic options” might entail, Pizza Hut said there’s no deadline or definitive timetable for completion. There’s no assurance any specific outcome or transaction could emerge, either. And it doesn’t plan to comment or make further announcements unless it determines further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Yum! retained Goldman Sachs and Barclays as financial advisers for the review.

“Pizza Hut is a beloved global brand and industry innovator that connects people through the joy of pizza, and we are confident in its long-term future,” Turner said in a statement. “Pizza Hut has many strengths—including deep consumer love, a global footprint, strong growth in many markets, a talented team, and an increasingly powerful technology platform.”

He added: “The Pizza Hut team has been working hard to address business and category challenges; however, Pizza Hut’s performance indicates the need to take additional action to help the brand realize its full value, which may be better executed outside of Yum! Brands. To truly take advantage of the brand we’ve built and the opportunities ahead, we’ve made the decision to initiate a thorough review of strategic options.”

Time will tell what “outside of Yum! Brands” might mean in this context.

“With strong brand equity, significant scale, and an experienced global franchise base, Pizza Hut is well-positioned to reclaim leadership in the fragmented pizza category,” the company said in a release.

Yum!’s roots trace to 1977 when PepsiCo was roughly a decade into its strategy to diversify beyond beverages after merging with Frito-Lay. It acquired Pizza Hut and then, a year later in 1978, brought on Taco Bell. KFC joined in 1986.

PepsiCo in 1997 decided to focus on its beverage and snack business and spun-off the brands into Tricon Global Restaurants. Long John Silver’s and A&W came onboard in 2002 with the acquisition of Yorkshire Global Restaurants. The entity reclassified as Yum! Brands (it would sell Long John Silver’s and A&W in 2011 and buy Habit in 2020).

Pizza Hut has faced its share of evolutions since. In 2019, it began to transform the fleet’s assets away from “Red Roof” dine-in and toward carryout/delivery (Delco) following a $130 million transformation agenda.

More on that here.

At the end of Q1 2025, Pizza Hut had 6,474 U.S. restaurants and 13,312 international units for a total of 19,786—19,763 of which were franchised. There were 23 corporate stores in the U.S. So from that 2019 transformation outline until Q2 of this year, Pizza Hut’s stateside footprint slimmed 1,085 locations.

It’s also been more than a year since Juan Carlos “Carl” Loredo was named president of Pizza Hut’s U.S. division, coming over from a global CMO role at Wendy’s. He replaced David Graves, who exited in May 2024 after joining the chain as chief brand officer in 2020. Graves helped guide the turnaround with former KFC executive Kevin Hochman and CMO George Felix, who have since turned Brinker International’s Chili’s into one of the industry’s top comeback stories.

Gibbs said in Q1 Loredo had “big plans to grow the brand and accelerate expansion in the U.S.”

Yum! said earlier Pizza Hut would prioritize a “3D” strategy: distinctive offerings for group occasions, dependable value platforms like the $7 Deal Lover’s Menu, and disruptive innovation to gain share.

In Q2, Gibbs said Cheesy Bites and Ranch Lover’s Flight mixed well with existing consumers, but the value message couldn’t break through the competitive landscape, resulting in transaction softness. Learning from this misstep, the U.S. team planned to establish more compelling value propositions, like a recent launch of Wing Wednesday and Tuesday’s $2 Personal Pizzas. Additionally, following the recent launch of a new mobile app, the Pizza Hut team expected to double down on mobile app acquisitions to start Q3.