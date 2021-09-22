Starbucks Plots Global Expansion of Sustainability Focused Greener Stores

Starbucks announced Wednesday that it will expand its Greener Store Framework by opening the first prototype outside of North America in Shanghai, China.

The Shanghai-based Greener Store will open September 30 and is the first of three experiential locations designed to immerse customers in Starbucks’ “Planet Positive” commitments. The next experiential stores will debut in Southern California and Starbucks’ home city of Seattle.

The Greener Store Framework, co-developed with the World Wildlife Fund, focuses on energy efficiency, water stewardship, renewable energy, responsible materials, and waste diversion. The stores enable Starbucks to test solutions while reaching certain “Planet Positive” goals like reducing carbon emissions, water usage, and landfill waste by 50 percent.

“Our work to become planet positive begins with coffee at origin, and carries through to our stores, right to our customers’ hands,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer, said in a statement. “I’m proud to say that our partners’ energy and passion for sustainability pushes us every day and is the reason why we’ve seen great adoption of our Greener Store standards.”

In 2018, Starbucks pledged to build and operate 10,000 Greener Stores globally by 2025. Currently, the coffee chain has more than 2,300 Greener Stores in the U.S. and Canada. The international expansion will continue in Japan, the U.K., and Chile next year.

“We’ve proven designing and building greener stores is not only responsible, but also good for business,” Andy Adams, Starbucks senior vice president of store development, said in a statement. “In 2018, we created a new benchmark in retail that goes beyond construction and design to address long-term, eco-conscious operations. Today, we expand the Greener Stores benchmark globally to accelerate our progress toward our Planet Positive goals.”

The Shanghai Greener Store has several differences from the coffee chain’s traditional units. Around half of the interior can be recycled, upcycled, or biodegraded, and paper receipts and menus no longer exist, in favor of digital options. Guests will use reusable cups instead of single-use, and over half of the menu is plant-based, with oat milk as the typical offering for all beverages. A “Circular Lifestyle Lab” will hold sustainability themed exhibitions, as well.

“Starbucks expansion of the Greener Stores program demonstrates a continued commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation,” Sheila Bonini, the WWF’s senior vice president of private sector engagement, said in a statement. “By making this program open source, and expanding it globally, Starbucks is creating a path toward a resource positive future within their own four walls and beyond.”