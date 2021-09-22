Starbucks Plots Global Expansion of Sustainability Focused Greener Stores

Greener Stores are not only a strategy by Starbucks to target sustainability, but they also save money. The locations reduced energy consumption by 30 percent compared to prior store designs, Starbucks said, equaling the electricity of more than 30,000 homes per year. The Greener Stores also reduce water use by more than 30 percent, which saves more than 1.3 billion gallons of water annually. Starbucks said 90 percent of company-operated stores have adopted waste diversion and circular practices, including recycling, composting, etc.
The next step in Starbucks’ commitment to sustainability goes beyond its corporate promise and includes its licensees, in addition to scaling electric vehicles through its supply chain. Another initiative, the ASU-Starbucks Center, will open in December as a research facility in partnership with Arizona State University. The ASU-Starbucks Center will work to find ways to design, build, and operate portfolios of buildings without disrupting the environment and inspire others to do the same.
Earlier in the year, Starbucks installed a 1-megawatt solar structure at the company’s Carson Valley Roasting Plant and Distribution Center, where on-site solar energy will provide around a third of the center’s electricity for the year. Across roasting facilities, Starbucks is replacing end-of-life roasters with new ones that are 40 percent more energy efficient.