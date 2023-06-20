Domino’s Latest Delivery Tech Will Find Customers

Domino's on Tuesday announced a new convenience-driven innovation—Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, which allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches. Customers with the Domino's app can select Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, drop a pin on the map, and pizza will be on its way.

Domino's said it’s the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin.

"Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president—chief digital officer, said in a statement. "We're always striving to make customers' experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that."

With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can receive their order at a countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery enables customers to track their order with Domino's Tracker, see their driver's GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival, and receive text alerts about their delivery. Domino's will also alert customers when their delivery expert arrives at the pickup spot, at which time they can activate a visual signal on their phone, which will help the driver spot them.

"Domino's has a long history of innovating within the delivery space, dating back to 1960—from pioneering pizza delivery to launching the industry-first Domino's Tracker, and rolling out the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country," added Thomas-Moore. "Delivery innovation is at the core of who we are, so we're thrilled to give customers a new delivery option by allowing them to receive their order nearly anywhere, with the drop of a pin. No address? No problem. With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can get their favorite menu items just about wherever their adventure takes them—whether they're soaking up the sun at a beach or having a picnic with friends in the park. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery makes enjoying pizza more accessible than ever."

The technology mirrors an initiative Domino’s launched in April 2018 when it activated over 150,000 “Hotspots.” Despite the name, there was no WiFi involved. The technology wasn’t as sophisticated in its finding ability, essentially directing a user toward a “hotspot” rather than making their location one, or a “pin” for the driver to find. Previously, Domino’s would identify where the guest was, and then a “Hotspot” would appear on a map for the customer to choose from. Say, a nearby park or stadium. Before checking out, guests had the ability to leave instructions to help the driver find them. Versus the tracker tech, much of the communication on order confirmation and progress, ETA, was done via text.

Tuesday’s announcement is the concept evolved with more in-tune technology. But like the prior iteration, it’s a service that can target occasions as much as addresses.