Panera to Test AI-Powered Coffee System from Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics, which in recent months has expanded deals with White Castle and Chipotle—both on automated cooking devices—unveiled its latest product line on Tuesday, “CookRight Coffee.” The AI-powered system will be tested at Panera Bread, the company said.

CookRight Coffee monitors coffee metrics such as volume, temperature, and time data. Combined with predictive analytics, Miso said the system will be able to “guarantee a fresh cup of coffee and a more efficient team member experience.”

Panera will use it to eliminate the need for manual checks of coffee urns and to provide insights into volume and temperature. “This allows Panera associates to brew a new batch at precisely the right time so that coffee stays fresh and hot for Panera guests,” Miso said, adding it will support the fast casual’s “Unlimited Sip Cup,” membership, which launched in February 2020 and offers consumers unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99 per month.

READ MORE: Welcome to Panera Bread: The Next Generation

“Panera has a long history of tech innovation in service of meeting the needs of our guests and associates when they walk through our doors each day,” said George Hanson, Panera’s SVP and chief digital officer, in a statement. “CookRight Coffee is a game changer when it comes to convenience and operational efficiency, and we are extremely excited to take our coffee station into the future with Miso Robotics.”

CookRight Coffee builds on Miso’s CookRight system, a platform engineered to evolve as it learns from its environment.