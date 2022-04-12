Panera to Test AI-Powered Coffee System from Miso Robotics

“In order to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving restaurant industry, we want our products to come to market quickly and maintain a high level of flexibility,” added Mike Bell, CEO of Miso, in a statement. “When we announced the CookRight platform in 2021, we knew we could apply it to various stations at a restaurant as the product developed, and we saw an immediate need for it at the coffee station. We are thrilled that Panera shares in our vision to revamp the coffee monitoring process, and can’t wait for CookRight Coffee to be installed at their restaurants to help customers and team members alike.”
Miso touts more than 18,000 shareholders and has raised north of $50 million in crowdfunding to date. The company, currently in its Series E round, was valued at $500 million.
In March, Miso announced Chipotle had begun testing “Chippy,” an autonomous kitchen assistant that makes tortilla chips. It’s also the company behind “Flippy” (now in its Flippy 2 model), which White Castle said in February it was ready to expand to 100 locations. Flippy takes over the fry station in an effort to free up workers for other tasks and recently added an “AutoBin” system for lower volume and specialty foods such as onion rings or chicken tenders.