Wendy's to Test Groundbreaking AI at the Drive-Thru

Wendy's announced Tuesday that it plans to test automated drive-thru ordering with the help of Google Cloud.

The solution, called Wendy's FreshAI, will use Google Cloud's generative AI and large language models innovation. The pilot will launch in June at a company-operated restaurant in the Columbus, Ohio, market, with hopes of future expansion. The AI will have conversations with customers, understand made-to-order requests, and respond to frequently asked questions. Google's technology will pull data from Wendy's menu and established business rules and logic for conversations and integrate with the restaurant's POS system.

Eighty percent of Wendy's orders come via drive-thru.

“Wendy’s introduced the first modern pick-up window in the industry more than 50 years ago, and we’re thrilled to continue our work with Google Cloud to bring a new wave of innovation to the drive-thru experience,” Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement. “Google Cloud’s generative AI technology creates a huge opportunity for us to deliver a truly differentiated, faster, and frictionless experience for our customers, and allows our employees to continue focusing on making great food and building relationships with fans that keep them coming back time and again.”