Why the Future of Fast Food is ‘Phygital’

The notion of “phygital,” like many tech headliners, isn’t an invention of the pandemic. Customers walked into physical banks, yet still approached digital kiosks, long before they heard about 6-foot distancing. But what’s accelerated is the fusion. Mobile phones allow consumers to order food and pick where to get it, and how to pay. Car dealerships, doctors, and real estate agents engage virtually before somebody shows up. Hotels are booked and trips adjusted from handheld devices before parties meet at the lobby checkout.

For restaurants, especially those that lead with convenience, it’s a high-stakes evolution. Diners often want the benefits of hospitality—human connection, ambiance, respite—but are entering the funnel through digital means more than ever, whether that’s self-service options, personalized capabilities via order-ahead technology, or virtual checkout.

Tillster recently surveyed more than 1,000 quick-service and fast-casual customers to compile its 2023 Phygital Index report. The aim being to discover what current diners are looking for in their digital ordering experiences, from delivery to kiosks to loyalty, and more.

Starting with kiosks, the self-service devices took a bit of dip at COVID’s onset as high-touch areas became a point of friction for guests and staff alike. But they’ve come back heavy in a lot of chains, especially those seeking to leverage a more profitable channel than most digital interactions. Shake Shack, for instance, exited Q2 with nearly 250 restaurants using the technology. It more than doubled the channel's sales year-over-year. Shake Shack said it saw an increase of nearly 10 percent in average check compared to front-counter sales. Customers were buying more items per order and paying for higher-priced products. Also, because most of these orders are dine-in occasions, Shake Shack saved on packaging as well.

Holistically, kiosks resonated with customers who could sit and scroll through Shake Shack’s visual offerings at their own pace. CFO Katie Fogertey told investors there’s a higher instance of LTOs (guests can see the product versus reading about it or the brand relying on employees to explain it behind the counter). “I think that when you get to see the very exciting items that we're promoting up there, guests are interested in that. I think it comes across a little bit differently on the kiosk channel than on our traditional menuboards,” she said, adding there’s also greater incidents of premium cold beverage sales and shakes, which carry a nice margin lift. As Q3 kicked off and the rollout—planned for the entire system and all future builds—continued, Shake Shack posted record kiosk average weekly sales. While that makes sense given there’s more kiosks in the fleet these days, the brand reached a 21 percent operating margin in Q2—a 240-basis-point increase year-over-year and the best mark since 2019. That speaks to why Shake Shack is a full quarter ahead of its schedule to add them to all U.S. restaurants. It’s doubly critical amid today’s pricing climate where customers are scaling back visits, and the economics of third-party delivery pressure value, across the aisle.

So what are customers thoughts more generally on kiosks?

In Tillster’s report, more than a third (34 percent) said they’d like restaurants to have more self-service kiosks available. Forty-four percent of kiosk users noted they were highly likely to use one in the next three months. Forty-two percent of diners, overall, said they’ve used a kiosk.

Similar to other habits triggered by necessity during COVID, kiosks appear to have lasting preference. Of respondents who have used a kiosk in the past three months, the majority were regular users. Eighty-eight percent said they do so at least once a month. Nearly half (47 percent), at least once a week.

Frequency of kiosk usage in the past three months:

Multiple times per week: 14 percent

About once per week: 33 percent

2–3 times per month: 20 percent

Once per month: 21 percent

Less often than once per month: 12 percent

Tillster broke kiosk users down into two buckets—“explorers,” or those who value taking their time to browse; and “beeliners,” described as guests who head to kiosks for speed and convenience.

The company said quick-serves at this juncture need to ensure kiosks can satisfy both cohorts. Explorers want to dive deep into the menu and customize baskets, while beeliners are trying to tap as fast as possible to avoid queuing up beyond other guests.

The common denominator: Each group wants to have the same capabilities of placing an order at the counter, all on a kiosk.

Top reasons diners who have used a kiosk in the past three months prefer to do so:

44 percent: Nobody is rushing me

41 percent: I can explore more of the menu

40 percent: It shows me all the options I have

31 percent: It’s quicker

27 percent: It’s more convenient

24 percent: Easier/more customization

And let’s look at some of the benefits Shake Shack surfaced. Three-quarters of diners said they’ve ordered more items than originally intended when they approach a kiosk:

Frequency of ordering more items than originally intended at a kiosk:

Regularly: 18 percent

Occasionally: 56 percent

Never: 25 percent

Additionally, 59 percent said they were pleasantly surprised by new menu and customization options as a result of using a kiosk. So, to Fogertey’s point, they find something new and interesting by swiping or seeing the interface the brand intended them to, in a dynamic way.

Fogertey added, earlier in the year, this represents a key lever for Shake Shack as it begins to dial up unit growth. Headed into the fiscal year, digital and kiosk sales were up 330 percent since 2019 for the brand, from $147 million to $494 million. Digital guests spend 20 percent more than traditional ones and boast higher frequency.

READ MORE:

Why Shake Shack's Kiosks are Going to Be a Game-Changer

But migrating diners into the omnichannel isn’t solely a transaction play, she said—kiosks give Shake Shack a tangible way to put a preferred foot forward as the brand enters new markets and looks to drive awareness. Although the burger fast casual is among America’s buzziest, the reality is it still has wide growth ahead. Back in January 2020, pre-crisis, 60 percent of Shake Shack’s domestic units were less than 3 years old. Twenty-four percent had been on the market for 12 months or less. The average age of restaurants across 163 U.S. corporate venues was 2.9 years. Twenty-three of Shake Shack’s 31 markets at the time boasted five or fewer locations.

And it’s no secret Shake Shack tends to carry a higher price tag than traditional, quick-service burger brands. Kiosks give it a chance visually lay out differentiators.

As Tillster put it, kiosks need to be more than just a vehicle for placing orders. Users have high expectations and they want the experience to be as good or better than ordering directly from a cashier. “To encourage increased use, [quick-service restaurants] need to ensure kiosks offer an intuitive user experience and provide features that make the ordering process efficient and engaging,” the company said. “This could include the ability to scan loyalty QR codes, quickly access previous orders, or make personalized recommendations.”

Actions kiosk users expect:

Customize orders: 86 percent

Earn and redeem loyalty rewards: 71 percent

Use multiple language options: 40 percent

Access previous orders: 36 percent

Overall: