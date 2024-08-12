On Aug. 12, Arby’s is bringing back its fan-favorite Bourbon BBQ Sandwiches!

As the meat expert, Arby’s is combining the perfect flavor duo to take BBQ to the next level: smoky bourbon and sweet Brown Sugar Bacon. The Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sandwich includes a crispy chicken filet paired with strips of Brown Sugar Bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions and a Bourbon BBQ sauce, all served up on a toasted brioche bun. Starting at $7.49. Arby’s Bourbon BBQ Brisket Sandwich features sliced 13-hour smoked beef brisket loaded with strips of Brown Sugar Bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions and a Bourbon BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Starting at $8.29.



The Bourbon BBQ lineup is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

