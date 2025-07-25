Over the weekend of July 12-13, bb.q Chicken’s Oregon locations – Beaverton, Southeast Portland, and Portland Downtown – came together to join the Legendary Markers Market, one of the region’s largest and most iconic Asian food festivals.

With thousands of food lovers in attendance, the event celebrated the rich diversity of Asian cuisine – and bb.q Chicken stood out with its bold, juicy, and crispy Korean-style fried chicken. Even in the sweltering summer heat, long lines formed as guests eagerly tried signature flavors that have made bb.q Chicken a global favorite.

“Portland is known as a city for food lovers, with a vibrant and creative culinary scene,” said the owner of bb.q Chicken’s Oregon locations. “There’s a deep appreciation here for street food and authentic flavors. Being part of this festival gave us the perfect chance to connect with the community, share a taste of Korea, and see how warmly our food was received.”

What made the experience truly special was the direct interaction with guests. “We were genuinely moved by how many people were not only curious about Korean food but excited to try it,” the owner added. “Watching their reactions in real time – the joy, the surprise, the satisfaction – was incredibly rewarding.”

Adding to the excitement, bb.q Chicken’s participation was also highlighted on KGW News, with a spotlight segment titled: “Legendary Markers Market Returns to Beaverton for Its Third Year.”

As the Korean Wave continues to rise in the U.S., bb.q Chicken is proud to serve as a bridge between cultures, bringing the flavors of Korea to new communities. The brand looks forward to participating in future events and festivals that celebrate food, culture, and connection.

Discover the bold taste of Korea – visit bb.q Chicken’s Oregon locations and experience why everyone’s talking about Korean fried chicken!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Beaverton]

4021 SW 117th Ave A, Beaverton, OR 97005

[bb.q Chicken Southeast Portland]

2850 SE 82nd Ave Unit 2, Portland, OR 97266

[bb.q Chicken Portland Downtown]

917 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205