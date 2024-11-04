Bojangles, known for its iconic Southern food, today announced the appointment of Grant Williams as its new vice president of digital and omnichannel marketing. In this role, Williams will lead the company’s digital transformation efforts, focusing on enhancing customer engagement and driving innovative marketing strategies across all platforms.

Williams brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as director of international digital retail and delivery at Inspire Brands, where he led digital marketing strategies for global brands such as Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ and Jimmy John’s. His extensive background in digital innovation, loyalty programs and omnichannel strategies will help Bojangles continue its growth and deepen its connection with customers.

“Grant joins the Bojangles family at the perfect time, as our brand is laser focused on streamlining an enhanced digital customer experience,” said Tom Boland, chief marketing officer at Bojangles. “His proven expertise will be instrumental in ensuring our brand stays at the forefront of the industry in delivering improved ways to connect and service all guests.”

At Inspire Brands, Williams spearheaded efforts to foster mutually beneficial partnerships with third-party delivery aggregators, ensuring continued investment in those platforms while driving greater ROI. He was also pivotal in expanding digital and delivery platforms across international markets, contributing to sustainable revenue growth. His comprehensive experience in loyalty programs and omnichannel strategies enhances his ability to build long-term value for both customers and partners.

Prior to his role at Inspire Brands, Williams previously held leadership positions at Starbucks, Red Robin and Tommy Hilfiger, where he led global social media and digital strategies, driving customer engagement and increasing brand visibility.

“I couldn’t be happier to join such an energized and growing brand like Bojangles,” said Williams. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our capabilities, drive growth and deliver great value and experiences to our customers. It’s Bo Time!”