Carvel is teaming up with Biscoff Cookie to introduce a new delectable flavor offering – Biscoff Cookie -adding a sweet, crunchy twist to some of your favorite Carvel treats. Fans can head to their nearest store to indulge in this beloved flavor for a limited time. Available at participating locations while supplies last:



Biscoff Cookie Soft Serve Description: Delicious caramelized Biscoff cookies swirled smoothly into Carvel’s Original Soft Serve, creating the perfect creamy, crunchy treat.

Biscoff Cookie Scooped Description: A scrumptious scoop of ice cream, featuring swirls of caramel and Biscoff Carvel Crunchies for that signature crunch.

Biscoff Cookie Shake Description: Biscoff Cookie ice cream blended to perfection with Biscoff Carvel Crunchies, creating a shake that’s pure bliss.

Biscoff Cookie Sundae Dasher Description: Biscoff Cookie Soft Serve layered with Biscoff Carvel Crunchies, swirled with caramel, and topped with whipped cream for an indulgent sundae experience.

Biscoff Cookie Flying Saucer (Deluxe) Description: Biscoff Cookie Soft Serve sandwiched between Carvel’s signature Flying Saucer chocolate wafers, rolled in Biscoff Carvel Crunchies for the ultimate portable treat.

Biscoff Cookie Ice Cream Pop Description: Carvel’s Biscoff Cookie Soft Serve dipped in a white bonnet hard shell and rolled in Biscoff Carvel Crunchies for the ultimate handheld indulgence.

Biscoff Carvel Crunchies Description: Vanilla Carvel Crunchies tossed in a white bonnet hard shell and mixed with Biscoff Cookie crumbles for a crunchy topping you can add to any treat.

