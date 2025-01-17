City BBQ’s limited-time menu is here to satisfy your cravings with bold, BBQ-inspired dishes available January 15–March 4, 2025.

This season’s highlights include:

Brisket Chili: A hearty dish made with award-winning beef brisket, black beans, and five types of chili, topped with sour cream, cheese, and pickled jalapeños.

Spicy Smokestack Sandwich: A combo of jalapeño cheddar sausage, hand-pulled pork, Carolina Gold sauce, and slaw on a toasted hoagie.

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage: A spicy, smoked-on-site sausage, available on Texas toast or as bulk meat.

These dishes combine smoky BBQ flavor with comfort food warmth—perfect for the winter months!