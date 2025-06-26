Cousins Maine Lobster, the national food truck and fast‑casual dining concept, made famous by Shark Tank and beloved for its authentic Maine lobster rolls, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in systemwide sales since its founding in 2012.

Co‑founders and real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis celebrated the milestone, “This is an incredible moment, growing from a single food truck in Los Angeles to more than 85 units across the nation, we’ve brought the taste and spirit of Maine to diners nationwide—and built a franchise family along the way.”

Key Highlights of the Cousins Maine Lobster Growth Story

Successful expansion from a single food truck in Los Angeles to more than 85 locations across 30+ states, we are driven to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to neighborhoods nationwide.

Franchisees are driving growth, with over 30 new units projected in 2026, and active exploration of international markets, including Dubai.

Strong unit economics, with average 2024 truck sales of approximately $1.3 million per unit, as disclosed in Item 19 of their 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document.

Strategic partnerships in Maine and a strong purchasing history as one of the largest purchasers of Maine lobster in the world has Cousins Maine Lobster poised for expansion.

The $1 billion dollar sales mark comes on the heels of recent market openings in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Albany, New York, Northwest Pennsylvania, Morgantown, West Virginia, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Further summer openings are slated for Kalamazoo, Michigan, San Antonio, Texas, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ventura and Santa Barbara, CA, Savannah, Georgia, and more.

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators to enter each market efficiently and cost-effectively. The brand is targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.