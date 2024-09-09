Anchor Packaging’s industry-leading Culinary series has won again. Culinary Tamper Safe™, the newest extension to this award-winning line, won Gold in C-Store Decision’s 2024 Hot New Products packaging category. Its innovative design provides tamper-secure protection for hot-to-go foods without a tear strip, helping retailers grow foodservice sales without waste.

Foodservice tops convenience retail’s highest profit categories. To convert more customers, retailers must make food convenient while providing consumers with assurance of food safety.

Technomic, a leading authority for foodservice research, reported in the 2024 Delivery & Takeout Consumer Trend Report that over 80% of consumers agree a tamper-proof seal is a critical feature for food-to-go packaging. Further, convenience is the biggest driver for increasing purchases. Culinary Tamper Safe™ gives retailers an easy solution by providing high-visibility tamper-evident security perfect for the grab & go, takeout, and delivery convenience consumers crave.

Culinary Tamper Safe™ is rated to 230°, enabling hot display merchandising and microwave-safe reheating, a feature consumers value. Its snap-tight closure prevents leaks, and its unique, no-tear-strip design eliminates waste to create a positive consumer experience. Single and multi-compartment options preserve food presentation. After use, these containers remain fully recyclable.

Anchor Packaging built its expertise in foodservice packaging innovation by addressing the most significant challenges operators face every day. Solutions like Culinary Tamper Safe™ support efficient operations, reduce waste, and preserve food quality to help foodservice leaders control costs, provide sustainable solutions, and, most importantly, win more meals.