For Vernon Davis, playing in the NFL led to some once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including winning a Super Bowl ring with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2015. But his 15-year career as a professional athlete was also a means to begin a career in the restaurant industry.

“Early on in my career, I recognized the importance of planning and preparing for the end of football, as well as being open to new opportunities that could help me achieve success in life after sports,” said Davis. “Owning or investing in a restaurant can be an incredibly rewarding experience. There’s the thrill of creating a unique dining experience, the joy of seeing a vision come to life, and the satisfaction of being part of a community.”

Davis first got into the restaurant business in 2013 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. It was then that he bought his first Jamba Juice franchise, of which he now owns three in the Bay Area. Eventually, he finished his football career in 2020 with his hometown Washington Commanders and has since remained in the area expanding his restaurant portfolio.

Today, in addition to his Jamba franchises in Northern California, Vernon is the co-owner of several restaurants across the Washington, D.C. metro area. Those include:

, a fast-casual Indian restaurant with five locations across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. offering vibrant, healthy wraps and bowls. The Cove , a 40,000-square-foot waterfront oasis and event space on the banks of the Anacostia River in Washington D.C. The all-outdoor hangout encourages guests to lounge the day away with picture perfect cabanas, cozy nooks by the water, games, tropical drinks, and a dedicated snack hut featuring a rotating lineup of the best food vendors in the DMV.

“The restaurant industry can be exciting for a number of reasons, including its potential for growth and innovation, as well as the opportunities it offers for learning new skills,” said Davis. “Being a restaurateur is one of the most exciting and rewarding things I’ve ever done.”