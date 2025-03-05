Freebirds World Burrito is cranking up the creativity and calling on its boldest fans to create the ultimate bowl in the Freebirds World Bowl Contest! If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing your masterpiece on the menu, now’s your chance. Starting March 1, 2025, Freebirds Rewards Members can mix, match, and experiment with flavors to design a next-level, globally inspired bowl. One lucky winner will score 1,000 Freebirds Rewards Points—good for burritos, chips & queso, bowls, and more—plus, the chance to have their custom bowl featured at Freebirds for a limited time!

“Freebirds is all about fearless flavor and full-throttle customization,” said Scott Spence of Freebirds World Burrito. “Now, we’re putting that power into our fans’ hands. We can’t wait to see the wild, delicious, and unexpected combinations they dream up!”

Think outside the tortilla and craft something bold, unique, and totally your own. Here’s how to get in on the action and enter the contest:

Create – Build a bowl using Freebirds’ fresh ingredients. Want to take it up a notch? You can also add up to three (3) outside ingredients to bring global flavors into the mix. Mix It Up – If you’re adding external ingredients, you’ll need to mix them in yourself. Freebirds employees won’t be able to add them behind the line, but you can combine everything at your table, at home, or wherever inspiration strikes! Name Your Creation – Give your bowl a name that’s as bold as its flavors. Whether it’s inspired by global cuisine, pop culture, or pure creativity, make it memorable. Snap & Share – Show off your creation with a photo or video and post it on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X (formerly Twitter). Tag @FreebirdsWorldBurrito – Make sure we see your masterpiece by tagging us! Use the Hashtags – Add #FreebirdsWorldBowl and #CreateToWin in your caption to lock in your entry.

Contest Rules & Entry Requirements

Submissions must feature Freebirds ingredients as the primary base.

Up to three (3) external ingredients can be added by the participant.

External ingredients must be mixed in by the participant—Freebirds employees cannot incorporate them behind the line.

Entries must be original creations with a creative name.

Any inappropriate, offensive, or copyrighted content will be disqualified.

Freebirds reserves the right to reject any submission that doesn’t align with our bold, fun, and fearless brand.

Submissions open March 1, 2025, at 12:00 AM CST and close on March 31, 2025, at 11:59 PM CST.

Contest is open to Freebirds Rewards Members aged 13 and older.

How We’ll Pick the Winner

A panel of Freebirds flavor fanatics will judge each entry based on:

Creativity & Uniqueness (40%) – Does your bowl bring something fresh and exciting to the table?

– Does your bowl bring something fresh and exciting to the table? Taste Appeal (30%) – Does your creation deliver an explosion of flavor?

– Does your creation deliver an explosion of flavor? Brand Fit (20%) – Is it bold, adventurous, and Freebirds-worthy?

– Is it bold, adventurous, and Freebirds-worthy? Engagement (10%) – How much love (likes, shares, comments) does your entry get?

The winning bowl will be announced April 11, 2025, on Freebirds’ official social media channels!

The Grand Prize

1,000 Freebirds Rewards Points – Redeem them for burritos, bowls, chips & queso, and more!

– Redeem them for burritos, bowls, chips & queso, and more! Your Bowl on the Menu – The winning creation could possibly be featured at Freebirds for a limited time.

– The winning creation could possibly be featured at Freebirds for a limited time. Bragging Rights – Your bowl’s name and ingredients will be highlighted across Freebirds’ social media!

Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Ready to Make History in a Bowl?

This is your chance to let your imagination run wild and create something bold, flavorful, and 100% you. Join the Freebirds Rewards program at www.freebirds.com/rewards to enter.

For full contest details, visit www.freebirds.com/freebirds-world-bowl-contest and follow us on social media at @FreebirdsWorldBurrito.