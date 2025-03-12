Spring has arrived at Greenlane, bringing a bold new menu designed to shake up the drive-thru experience. Available now at all three Tampa locations, these seasonal offerings introduce vibrant flavors while staying true to Greenlane’s signature mix of crave-worthy favorites. Carefully crafted by Greenlane’s culinary team, led by Chris Kern, the spring menu balances refreshing new choices with comforting classics, creating a fresh take on fast, flavorful dining.

“Our seasonal menu changes four times a year, and this spring lineup is all about bright, refreshing flavors,” said Chris Kern, Greenlane co-founder and president. “From the tangy twist on a Tampa staple to a tropical slushie and our latest sweet treat, these enhancements are designed to celebrate the best of the season.”

The new menu includes:

Cuban Salad/Wrap : Inspired by Tampa’s iconic Cuban sandwich, this new addition can be made-to-order as a salad or wrap. It features pickles, salami, Swiss cheese, croutons, red cabbage, and slow-roasted pulled pork, all atop crisp romaine and drizzled with house-made creamy Dijon dressing.

Hibiscus Tea and Lemonade : A splash of floral hibiscus transforms Greenlane's house-made lemonade and freshly brewed iced tea into a refreshing island-inspired sip.

Mango Slushie : Just in time for Florida's peak mango season, this stone-fruit slushie is made with perfectly ripened mangoes and free of artificial colors and flavors.

Chocolate Chip Cookie: A classic made the Greenlane way: rich, buttery dough folded with sweet chocolate morsels and baked to perfection.

Since launching in 2023, Greenlane has been redefining the drive-thru model with chef-driven recipes, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to making healthy food more accessible. The brand has already become a local favorite in Tampa and is now gearing up for expansion across Central Florida.

“At Greenlane, we make it easy for people to eat well without compromise,” said Erica Spector Wishnow, Greenlane co-founder and CEO. “We believe convenience shouldn’t come at the cost of flavor or quality, and our growing fan base is proof that people are hungry for something better.”

In addition to Kern and Spector Wishnow, Greenlane’s additional co-founders are key figures who bring national influence and industry expertise. Among the believers in Greenlane’s vision is NFL legend and Tampa local Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t just invest, but left a major endorsement deal to become an ambassador for the brand. Also behind the brand is Chris Burch, a globally recognized entrepreneur and investor known for building and scaling brands like Tory Burch, Voss Water and Guggenheim Partners.

In addition to its seasonal, limited-time menu changes, Greenlane is expanding its focus to include exciting brand partnerships. Following the success of its recent pop-up with PopUp Bagels, Greenlane is doubling down on creative collaborations that bring exciting, unexpected experiences to the fast-food space proving that the drive-thru model is ready for reinvention.