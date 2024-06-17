Get ready to indulge in the ultimate summer dish as honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant celebrated for its wholesome and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, brings back its beloved Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry, much to the delight of loyal customers. Known for its innovative and wholesome offerings, honeygrow is thrilled to reintroduce this seasonal favorite across all seven markets on June 18.

Originally launched as an exclusive menu item at honeygrow’s Maryland locations in 2018, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry quickly gained popularity and became a summertime favorite at all honeygrow restaurants. After a brief hiatus, the dish returned to the summer menu chain-wide in 2023 and loyal customers made it very clear that they wanted to enjoy it again this summer.

Packed with flavor, this dish features freshly made egg white noodles, delicious crab meat seasoned with Old Bay, bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s signature Old Bay sauce. Priced at $13.31, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry is available at all 46 honeygrow locations in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA markets until mid-September.

As with all honeygrow offerings, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry is fully customizable, allowing customers to tailor the mix-ins, garnishes, and bases to their taste preferences and dietary requirements. Whether opting for freshly made egg white noodles, protein-rich whole wheat noodles or gluten-free alternatives like curly kale, rice noodles, or brown rice, customers have the freedom to create their perfect combination.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back the Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry, a fan-favorite seasonal dish that our customers eagerly anticipate all year,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “After its immense success in previous years, we’re thrilled to be able to once again give our customers our take on a delicious summer classic.”