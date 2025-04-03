Ready to get baked… in flavor? Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, in a chill collaboration with Weedmaps, is lighting up your 420 with the ultimate stoner snack: The Munchie Melt. Celebrating the highest of holidays, this sandwich is a roast beef burner draped in a dreamy, creamy stack of every cheese Ike’s offers—Cheddar, American, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Gouda, and Provolone. It’s all served up on Ike’s legendary Dutch Crunch bread, infused with our notorious Dirty Sauce, a touch of barbecue and a drizzle of honey. It’s not just a sandwich; it’s a full-on flavor sesh.

Ike Shehadeh, the mastermind behind Ike’s outrageous creations, is stoked, “The Munchie Melt was designed to satiate any munchie craving and elevate your chill to celestial levels. Teaming up with Weedmaps, we’ve crafted a melt that’s so good, it’s almost trippy. Dazed and Dirty isn’t just our theme; it’s a promise.”

This 420, Ike’s is making the celebrations bigger and better. Enjoy $4 off any order of $20 or more that includes The Munchie Melt all weekend long, from Friday, April 18 – Sunday April 20. Whether you’re chilling at home or hanging with friends, Ike’s has your cravings covered.

But wait, there’s more! Dive into our “Spin the Bottle” rewards or catch our social media giveaways for a chance to win a limited edition 420-themed hat, celebrating the launch of The Munchie Melt. These collector’s items are as coveted as they are cool—perfect for commemorating your 420 feast. Remember, these exclusive perks are available only to Ike’s Love Rewards Members. Not a member yet? Sign up now at ikessandwiches.com to join the fun and feel the love!

Available starting April 1 and through the second week of May at all Ike’s locations, The Munchie Melt is ready to make your 420 unforgettable. Don’t miss out on the cheesiest, sauciest, and most satisfying melt ever.