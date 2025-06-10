Jan’s Health Bar, the iconic Southern California fast casual concept with a more than 50-year legacy, is celebrating a milestone year of growth and innovation. Owner Poppy Holguin—who began as a teenage employee and purchased the flagship location in 2010—has spent the last 15 years of her ownership thoughtfully expanding the brand while remaining true to its original mission from 1972: making healthy food enjoyable and approachable. With seven thriving locations across Southern California—including Orange County and a recently opened storefront in Long Beach—Jan’s enters the San Diego market for the first time with its newest location opening this week at One Paseo in Del Mar. The brand continues its mission to nourish a loyal following with fresh, whole-ingredient meals rooted in clarity, flavor, and feel-good nutrition.

This month, Jan’s introduces a new twist on their smoothies packed with superfood ingredients like colostrum, pasture-fed collagen protein, CoQ10, creatine, essential electrolytes, plant-based protein, and adaptogens. Designed to energize, replenish, and support a balanced lifestyle, the smoothies reflect Jan’s continued evolution with wellness-forward offerings rooted in clarity and nourishment.

At the heart of the rollout is The Poppy Smoothie, a brand-new smoothie named after Holguin in celebration of her 15-year milestone as owner. A longtime personal favorite, The Poppy Smoothie is now making its official debut on the menu. It features raw peanut butter (with a signature peanut butter swirl around the cup), fresh berries, pasture-fed collagen protein, and Jan’s vegan vanilla protein with CoQ10. With 47g of protein and a flavor profile reminiscent of a nostalgic PB&J, it’s a tribute to the woman behind the brand’s modern evolution.

New Functional Smoothie Additions Include:

Power Mocha – Coffee, maca adaptogenic powder, chocolate protein (with ashwagandha), lightly toasted almond butter, cacao nibs, banana, dates, and almond milk

Blue Power– Blueberries, blackberries, vanilla protein (with CoQ10), creatine, essential electrolytes, banana, and almond milk

Hippy– Kale, spinach, hemp protein (with omega 3 & 6), colostrum, raw peanut (or lightly toasted almond) butter, banana, and 100% pure coconut water

In addition to these new blends, Jan’s has also launched a signature line of vegan protein powders, now available in both vanilla and cacao, along with their Crunchy Quinoa Topping—allowing fans to recreate Jan’s smoothies and meals at home with the same trusted ingredients used in-store. Also returning to the menu for summer is the beloved Summer Salad—a vibrant mix of mixed greens topped with fresh avocado, creamy feta, lightly sweetened glazed walnuts, crisp apples, shredded carrots, and a burst of fresh mixed berries, served with house-made raspberry vinaigrette on the side. It’s a seasonal favorite requested by guests year-round.